32 Members Of Congress File Bill Urging Trump To Fire White Supremacists In WH

Sen. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in downtown Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/AP
By Published August 15, 2017 3:19 pm

In the aftermath of the deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, 32 members of Congress filed a resolution on Tuesday urging President Trump to fire white supremacists in the White House.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) introduced the resolution demanding Trump to “strongly condemn white nationalists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups responsible for the violence” and “remove from the White House and the Trump administration individuals, including Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka, who support white supremacists.”

“When the president fails to swiftly condemn white supremacist terrorism, it’s imperative that Congress steps up and says clearly: Hate is not welcome, hate is un-American and we will strongly resist hate wherever it appears,” Jayapal said in a statement. “White supremacy must be uprooted from our society, but the president has elevated white nationalists to the highest posts of government. It’s time to get these people out of the White House.”

Trump came under fire for initially failing to condemn white supremacists and other hate groups by name in the wake of violent clashes in Charlottesville over the weekend. On Monday evening, Trump complained on Twitter that the “fake news media will never be truly satisfied” by his belated denunciation.

On Tuesday morning, four minority House caucus groups asked Trump in a letter to remove Bannon, Miller and Gorka from his administration.

Read the full text of the resolution here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
