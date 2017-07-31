TPM Livewire

Cassidy To Meet With WH Aides Monday As Trump Ups Pressure On Repeal Effort

UNITED STATES - MAY 18: Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., leaves a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Capitol Visitor Center on the investigation of President Trump's campaign ties to Russia on May 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Published July 31, 2017 1:38 pm

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) will make another trip to the White House on Monday to discuss a possible path forward on Obamacare repeal with Trump administration aides, as the President continues to push the Senate to pass Obamacare repeal, according to a Politico report.

Cassidy is expected to meet with aides to both Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Politico reported, citing an aide to Cassidy and other unnamed Republican officials.

The senator and a couple of his Republican colleagues also met with White House officials on Friday to discuss a proposal drafted by Cassidy and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). However, it’s not yet clear that this bill has more potential to unite Senate Republicans than those that failed last week.

Over the weekend, Trump increased pressure on Senate Republicans to pass a bill repealing Obamacare despite their failure to do so late last week. Trump unleashed several tweets calling on GOP senators to pull together an Obamacare repeal proposal, and Office of Budget and Management Director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that the Senate should not vote on any other legislation until it repeals Obamacare.

