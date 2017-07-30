TPM Livewire

Trump To GOPers: Keep Pushing For ACA Repeal Unless You’re ‘Total Quitters’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 30, 2017 9:24 am

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday urged Republican senators to keep working on a bill to repeal Obamacare, after their last attempt failed in a dramatic vote early Friday morning.

“Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

He told Senate Republicans on Sunday not to “give up.”

“The World is watching,” Trump tweeted.

He urged lawmakers to abolish the filibuster rule, though the Republican-controlled senate only needs 51 votes to pass a health care bill via reconciliation.

Trump spent the days after Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John McCain (R-AZ) voted against the latest Republican repeal bill pushing for Republicans to try again with a combination of capslock, mockery and threats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump To GOPers: Keep Pushing For ACA Repeal Unless You're 'Total Quitters' 22 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday urged Republican senators to keep working on...

Police Depts Push Back On Trump: We Don’t ‘Condone’ Abuse Of Prisoners about 22 hours ago

In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, multiple police departments have condemned a Friday...

Priebus To Hannity: It's 'Actually A Good Thing’ That Trump Got Rid Of Me (VIDEO) about 24 hours ago

The former White House chief of staff insisted in a Friday night interview that...

Trump Ousts Reince Priebus As Chief Of Staff, Taps DHS Secretary Kelly For Role about 2 days ago

President Donald Trump's embattled chief of staff is out. Reince Priebus stepped down on...

Trump Calls For 'Rough' Policing, Gives Blessing To Law Enforcement Abuses about 2 days ago

In a speech Friday to law enforcement officers, President Donald Trump urged them to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.