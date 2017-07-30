Trump To GOPers: Keep Pushing For ACA Repeal Unless You’re ‘Total Quitters’

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday urged Republican senators to keep working on a bill to repeal Obamacare, after their last attempt failed in a dramatic vote early Friday morning.

“Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

He told Senate Republicans on Sunday not to “give up.”

“The World is watching,” Trump tweeted.

He urged lawmakers to abolish the filibuster rule, though the Republican-controlled senate only needs 51 votes to pass a health care bill via reconciliation.

Trump spent the days after Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John McCain (R-AZ) voted against the latest Republican repeal bill pushing for Republicans to try again with a combination of capslock, mockery and threats.

