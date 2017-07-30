Mulvaney: Trump Wants Senate To Vote On O’Care Repeal Before Anything Else

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants the Senate to hold another vote to repeal Obamacare before moving on to any other legislative business.

“Is this official White House policy, that nothing should be voted on in Congress, not even the debt ceiling, before the Senate votes again on health care?” Jake Tapper asked Mulvaney on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Well, I think — yes. And I think what you’re seeing there is the President simply reflecting the mood of the people,” Mulvaney said.

He claimed “the most important issue” to “the American public” is health care.

“So in the White House’s view, they can’t move on in the Senate,” Mulvaney said. “They need to stay, they need to work, they need to pass something and I think that’s not only the official White House position on this right now, it’s sort of the national attitude towards it.”

“Well, polls indicate that the American people — a plurality of them — support Obamacare,” Tapper replied.

Trump on Saturday urged Republican senators to “demand another vote before voting on any other bill.”

“Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead!” he tweeted, a day after Senate Republicans’ latest effort to repeal Obamacare failed in a dramatic early-morning vote.