TPM Livewire

Mulvaney: Trump Wants Senate To Vote On O’Care Repeal Before Anything Else

PIN-IT
AP
By Published July 30, 2017 2:23 pm

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants the Senate to hold another vote to repeal Obamacare before moving on to any other legislative business.

“Is this official White House policy, that nothing should be voted on in Congress, not even the debt ceiling, before the Senate votes again on health care?” Jake Tapper asked Mulvaney on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Well, I think — yes. And I think what you’re seeing there is the President simply reflecting the mood of the people,” Mulvaney said.

He claimed “the most important issue” to “the American public” is health care.

“So in the White House’s view, they can’t move on in the Senate,” Mulvaney said. “They need to stay, they need to work, they need to pass something and I think that’s not only the official White House position on this right now, it’s sort of the national attitude towards it.”

“Well, polls indicate that the American people — a plurality of them — support Obamacare,” Tapper replied.

Trump on Saturday urged Republican senators to “demand another vote before voting on any other bill.”

“Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead!” he tweeted, a day after Senate Republicans’ latest effort to repeal Obamacare failed in a dramatic early-morning vote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mulvaney: Trump Wants Senate To Vote On O'Care Repeal Before Anything Else 3 minutes ago

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants the...

Conway: Trump To Decide 'This Week' Whether To End O'Care CSR Payments 53 minutes ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump will decide...

Mulvaney: Trump Thinks O'Care Should 'Hurt' Insurance Providers, Lawmakers about 2 hours ago

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said President Donald Trump threatened to cut...

WH Staff Not Sure Whether Colleagues Will Report To New Chief Of Staff Kelly about 2 hours ago

Top White House employees on Sunday had no idea whether their colleagues will report to newly...

Collins Says She Got Most Input On O'Care Repeal From Pence, Not Trump about 3 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), one of the three votes that sank Senate Republicans' latest...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.