TPM Livewire

Sanders On Report Gunman Volunteered For His Campaign: ‘I Am Sickened’

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published June 14, 2017 12:30 pm

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday condemned the actions of a shooter who opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice earlier in the morning, and who reportedly worked for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

In a statement he tweeted and read on the Senate floor, Sanders said he was “sickened” by the gunman’s actions.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” Sanders said. “I am sickened by this despicable act.”

A friend of James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as the suspected gunman, on Wednesday told the Washington Post that he and Hodgkinson met while working on Sanders’ 2016 campaign in Iowa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders On Report Gunman Volunteered For His Campaign: 'I Am Sickened' 5 seconds ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday condemned the actions of a shooter who opened...

Ryan: 'An Attack On One Of Us Is An Attack On All Of Us' (VIDEO) 7 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday expressed his condolences to those injured during...

GOPer: Congressional Baseball Game Will Take Place As Scheduled 25 minutes ago

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting. Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) on Wednesday said the annual congressional...

Friend Says Shooting Suspect 'On The Really Progressive Side Of Things' 45 minutes ago

A friend of the man identified as the suspect in a shooting Wednesday morning at...

Trump Says Congressional Baseball Practice Shooter Dead From Injuries (VIDEO) 50 minutes ago

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the suspected gunman who opened fire at a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.