Sanders On Report Gunman Volunteered For His Campaign: ‘I Am Sickened’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday condemned the actions of a shooter who opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice earlier in the morning, and who reportedly worked for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

In a statement he tweeted and read on the Senate floor, Sanders said he was “sickened” by the gunman’s actions.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” Sanders said. “I am sickened by this despicable act.”

.@SenSanders says suspected shooter reportedly volunteered on his campaign: "I am sickened by this despicable act…I condemn this action." pic.twitter.com/zplsN7Cu0Q — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 14, 2017

A friend of James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as the suspected gunman, on Wednesday told the Washington Post that he and Hodgkinson met while working on Sanders’ 2016 campaign in Iowa.