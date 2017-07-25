TPM Livewire

‘Beleaguered,’ ‘Weak’: Trump Bashes Attorney General One Tweet At A Time

Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 7:23 am

The President ramped up his attacks on his attorney general Tuesday morning, criticizing Jeff Sessions for having a “VERY weak position” on looking into Hillary Clinton “crimes” and asking why Sessions hasn’t investigated “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage” his campaign.

In a tweet-storm Tuesday morning, he brought up his former presidential opponent’s email scandal, asking “where are the E-mails and DNC server” and even tagged Fox News host Sean Hannity in one of the posts.

President Donald Trump is known for getting his information from cable news shows and often tweets in response to what’s being discussed on television. Hannity has been a vocal supporter of the President, and on his show Monday evening he questioned why there has a been so much focus on the investigation into whether the Trump campaign worked with the Russian government to influence the election and not into whether Clinton worked with the Ukrainian government during her campaign.

Trump’s critical tweets about Sessions are just the latest in a week-long series of public outrage against his pick for attorney general. In a New York Times interview published last week, the President aired his grievances with Sessions‘ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, saying he wouldn’t have hired Sessions if he had known he was going to do that.

On Monday he called Sessions “beleaguered” on Twitter and called him out on the same issue, asking why he wasn’t looking into “Crooked Hillary’s crimes and Russia relations?”

Despite the President’s clear criticism, the White House has said Sessions still has the confidence of the President, but that Trump is “disappointed” by Sessions’ recusal.

Sessions has been a loyal Trump supporter since day one and was one of the first to throw his endorsement behind the then-candidate. Last week, Sessions said he would continue to serve as attorney general for as long as it was “appropriate.”

On Monday, unnamed sources told Axios that the President is “so unhappy” with Sessions that he’s brought up bringing back former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to run the Justice Department.

Giuliani dismissed those rumors Monday, defending Sessions and saying he made the “right decision” in recusing himself from the investigation after it was revealed that he met with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. multiple times when he initially denied those meetings during his confirmation hearing.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
