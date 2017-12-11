TPM Livewire

CNN: Obama Records Robocall For Jones, Tells Voters ‘You Can’t Sit It Out’

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Goalkeepers Conference hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/AP
By Published December 11, 2017 10:05 am

Former President Barack Obama has recorded a robocall on behalf of Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones, CNN reported Monday.

“This one’s serious,” Obama tells Alabamians in the recorded phone message, CNN reported. “You can’t sit it out.”

“Doug Jones is a fighter for equality, for progress,” he says. “Doug will be our champion for justice. So get out and vote, Alabama.”

The special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Last week, Obama said in a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago that “things can fall apart fairly quickly” if Americans don’t “tend to this garden of democracy.” He referenced Hitler’s rise to power in Germany and urged his audience to vote.

President Donald Trump has gotten involved in the Alabama Senate race as well, recording a robocall for Roy Moore in addition to holding a rally Friday in Pensacola, Florida, less than an hour from the Alabama border. Trump has endorsed Moore by name on his widely read Twitter account, as well.

Moore has been accused of initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old when he was an assistant district attorney, among a number of other charges of sexual impropriety and assault.

He’s also drawn scrutiny for his extremely right-wing views, even for deep red Alabama: He has spoken positively of the coherence of families when slavery existed, and, as reported by CNN Sunday, he said in 2011 that eliminating constitutional amendments after the Bill of Rights would “eliminate many problems.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

CNN: Obama Records Robocall For Jones, Tells Voters 'You Can't Sit It Out'

