TPM Livewire

In September, Moore Said America Was Great Was During Slavery

PIN-IT
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published December 8, 2017 11:31 am

A months-old remark from Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore is getting renewed attention heading into the home stretch of the campaign.

In September, Moore said he considered America to be “great” when slavery existed.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another,” he said at a rally in Florence, Alabama, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sep. 21.

“Our families were strong, our country had a direction,” Moore said.

He added later: “There were problems. We had slavery. We’ve overcome slavery. We had prejudice. We still have prejudice, but we’ve turned the tide on civil rights.”

The Times reported Moore was responding to a question “from one of the only African Americans in the audience.”

The Times published audio of the remark on Twitter Friday:

The quote gained new attention following a tweet about it from former Obama administration official Eric Columbus. AL.com mentioned it in a report on Moore on Dec. 7.

The comment appears to have escaped the scrutiny of major news outlets amid a wave of jarring remarks from the then-Republican primary candidate. The biggest story out of that event was Moore lamenting divisions between “reds and yellows” — that is, Native Americans and Asian Americans.

If it’s shocking to hear Moore’s nostalgia for the times of chattel slavery — which required the violent separation of millions of families — the Senate candidate hasn’t been shy about such positions.

In November, Moore made a point to mention in an interview that Alabamians “stand for their rights […] whether it’s the Civil War conflict, or whether it’s the Civil Rights conflict.”

The same month, Moore complained of the “new rights” created in 1965.

One of the most generous funders of Moore’s political and non-profit efforts is Michael Anthony Peroutka, a Confederate sympathizer. Moore’s Foundation for Moral Law hosted the League of the South’s annual “Secession Day” event in 2009 and 2010, CNN reported.

Editor’s Note: The headline has been changed and this piece has been updated after hearing audio from the Moore event

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reporters Call Out Fox News For Saying Moore Accuser 'Forged' Yearbook Note 12 minutes ago

Reporters on Friday criticized Fox News for saying that Beverly Young Nelson, who accused...

GOP Rep: Mueller Is 'Not Being Favorable To The President' about 1 hours ago

Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK) said Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller “is not being...

In September, Moore Said America Was Great Was During Slavery about 2 hours ago

A months-old remark from Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore is getting renewed attention heading...

Franken Accuser: Resigning Shows ‘One Party Is Better On Women’ Than Other about 2 hours ago

While the journalist who alleged Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) groped her in 2009 wasn’t...

Papadopoulos’ Fiancée: George Is Just 'The First Domino In Russia-Gate’ about 3 hours ago

The fiancee of George Papadopoulos said the former Trump campaign adviser was far more involved in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.