Trump Records Robocall Backing Roy Moore In Alabama Senate Race

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to the media before speaking with troops via video conference at Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published December 11, 2017 6:55 am

President Donald Trump recorded a robocall encouraging Alabama voters to back Republican Roy Moore in Tuesday’s special election to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat representing Alabama.

Politico first reported on Saturday that Trump would record a message, and CNN obtained audio of the call on Sunday.

“We need Roy voting for us. I am stopping illegal immigration and crime. We’re building a stronger military and protecting the Second Amendment and our pro-life values,” Trump says in the robocall supporting Moore, per CNN. “But if Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped cold. We already know Democrat Doug Jones is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and he will vote with the Washington liberals every single time.”

Moore faces allegations from several women that he inappropriately pursued a sexual or romantic relationship with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Despite the sexual misconduct allegations, Moore has pressed on in the race. Although Republican leaders urged Moore to leave the race when the allegations first surfaced, GOP leaders have since softened on Moore and pushed to keep the seat in Republican control.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
