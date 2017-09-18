TPM Livewire

Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Says US Is Divided: 'Reds And Yellows Fighting'

Butch Dill/FR111446 AP
Published September 18, 2017

Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore (R), a controversial religious conservative who is running to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat, on Sunday said racial divisions in the United States are not limited to black and white people, but also “reds and yellows.”

The Hill first reported Moore’s remarks during a campaign speech on Sunday, citing footage provided by “a Republican monitoring the race” between Moore and appointed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

“You know that we were torn apart in the Civil War — brother against brother, North against South, party against party. What’s changed?” Moore said. “Now we’ve got blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting.”

“What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No,” he added. “It’s going to be God.”

Moore’s last controversial remarks made waves four days ago when CNN’s KFILE surfaced comments he made in February suggesting that the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks could have been a form of divine punishment.

The race between Moore and Strange has set up a split between President Donald Trump, who announced over the weekend that he will stump for Strange on Saturday, and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who backs Moore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
