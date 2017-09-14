TPM Livewire

CNN: Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Suggested 9/11 Was Divine Punishment

Brynn Anderson/AP
Published September 14, 2017 6:19 pm

Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore (R), who is running to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat, suggested earlier this year that the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks might have been a form of divine punishment.

In remarks he made in February, surfaced by CNN’s KFILE, Moore quoted from the Old Testament’s Book of Isaiah to support his claims.

“This iniquity will be to you as a breach ready to fall, swell out in a high wall, whose breaking cometh suddenly at an instance,” Moore quoted, and added his own annotation: “Sounds a little bit like the Pentagon, whose breaking came suddenly at an instance, doesn’t it?”

“You know, we’ve suffered a lot in this country, maybe, just maybe, because we’ve distanced ourselves from the one that has it within his hands to heal this land,” he added.

The remarks were similar to comments Moore made in a speech at Georgetown in January 2003, as CNN noted, where he cited the Book of Isaiah foretold a “day of great slaughter when the towers fall.”

“How many of you remember Americans running to get gas masks because (of) some bearded man in Afghanistan?” Moore said. “There are consequences when we turn away from our source of our strength.”

As TPM reported, Moore has the support of former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon in his campaign against appointed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), who has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Trump himself.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
