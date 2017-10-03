TPM Livewire

Police Found 23 Firearms In Las Vegas Shooter’s Hotel Room

A roadblock is shown on the Las Vegas Strip through a glass partition near Mandalay Bay hotel-casino shortly after sunrise Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. A mass shooting occurred late night Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Ronda Churchill/FR150753 AP
Published October 3, 2017 7:09 am

The gunman who opened fire on a music festival Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 others, had 23 firearms in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas police department Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo told reporters Monday night.

Fasulo also said that the alleged shooter, Stephen Paddock, had 19 firearms in his home in Mesquite, Nevada. Police said earlier on Monday that authorities found firearms, explosives, and several rounds of ammunition in the Mesquite home as well.

Police had executed a search warrant of another home Paddock owned in Reno, Nevada, as of Monday night, Fasulo said. However, he could not yet provide details on what authorities found in that residence.

Earlier in the day, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that law enforcement found several rifles, at least one handgun, and ammunition in the gunman’s hotel room, as well as ammonia nitrate in a vehicle associated with the suspect. Authorities also found more than 10 suitcases in the shooter’s hotel room, suggesting the gunman used the suitcases to transport the weapons.

Lombardo did not have many details on the types of rifles in the hotel room, but said that some could be described as “assault weapons.” The shooter had scopes on some of the rifles as well, per Lombardo. Police believe that the gunman used several firearms when he opened fire on the music festival, but it’s not clear just how many he used, Lombardo said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday afternoon that at least one of the gunman’s firearms was fully automatic and that his arsenal of weapons in the hotel room included AR-15-style and AK-47-style rifles.

