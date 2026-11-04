This Upstate New York District Shows Just How Much Things Changed Last Night 

‘We Flipped New York 17!’

The two scenes could not have been more starkly different.

Four years ago this week, I was in Rockland County, New York where former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) was holding an election night party. The event ended up being ground zero for a series of embarrassing election losses that forced Democrats to cede control of the U.S. House to the GOP.

Last night, that same district was among the many that flipped for Democrats in a midterm election that many are calling a “blue tsunami” that has swept Democratic majorities into both houses of Congress and multiple statehouses. There were several major factors driving the change: President Donald Trump’s record low approval, a sharp swing among Latinos, a wave of Black voters in the South that seemed like a direct response to the Supreme Court’s Callais ruling that threatened to marginalize them, and a youth surge.

These other phenomena weren’t particularly prevalent in Rockland County (author’s note: this reporter is from Brooklyn and refers to anything north of Yonkers as “upstate.”). However, the overall vibe shift was felt sharply in New York’s 17th District.

Back in 2022, Maloney, who’d been on Capitol Hill for nearly a decade and was chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, emerged victorious after a primary against a young progressive and a messy redistricting fight that saw New York lose multiple House seats due to fluctuations in the population. It was a change in the balance of power that benefited Texas and, as a result, was seen as a gain for Republicans. Of course, on Tuesday night, Texas turned blue.

While Maloney survived the primary, he was ultimately defeated by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) in the general election. In a cycle where the Democrats did somewhat better than expected given that Joe Biden was in the White House and the president’s party usually loses its first midterm, New York and the 17th District were particularly embarrassing for the party.

I chronicled the scene along with co-author Luppe B. Luppen in our 2024 book “The Truce: Progressives, Centrists, and the Future of the Democratic Party.” In Rockland County, Maloney’s election night bash was a grim affair. A series of other local candidates got up to make teary concession speeches alongside a television that continuously broadcast a live shot of an empty lectern at DCCC headquarters in Washington, D.C. that was set up for Maloney to speak. The outgoing congressman never took the stage and no one ever shut off the screen. A lack of leadership and direction was on display for everyone in the room to see.

Due to the redistricting, Maloney’s loss, and wins out on Long Island, Republicans had a net gain of three seats in the state. It was enough to seal the majority for them. Maloney’s defeat stung especially hard given his role as the Democrats’ congressional campaign chair. The losses and the redistricting battles led to a barrage of finger pointing that exposed the divisions in the party. Progressives blamed the centrist establishment. The centrists blamed progressives. Some saw failed leadership in both the Census efforts and the fact that Maloney’s attentions were divided between his frontline district and the overall House campaign organization.

For his part, in an interview for our book, Maloney blamed his loss on dark money and Republican messaging on crime that had resonated in New York. Both of those things would become nationwide factors in the 2024 presidential race that brought Donald Trump back to power. The hard night in Rockland was a harbinger of worse times to come for Democrats.

Yet, last night, things could not have been more different. It was Lawler who went down along with many of his fellow Republicans in a seismic result that was a clear rebuke of Trump and his party. Rather than a dour scene and the sight of an empty podium, the 17th District played host to a victory party for Cait Conley, the veteran and ex-national security official who unseated Lawler.

Conley rejoiced as she took the stage in front of a large American flag and a raucous crowd that chanted her name.

“We did it! We did it! We did it!” she shouted. “We flipped New York 17!”

As she thanked her staff and supporters, Conley described her win as the product of a multiyear effort.

“We took back the House and the Senate! Come on! Fuck yeah! Come on!” she said. “Two years ago almost, we started this movement. … We started this because we knew that America, the land of promise and opportunity, was on the wrong path, but we knew if we came together, if we brought people together, that we could fix it.”

Conley also alluded to the fact that some of the gains for Democrats last night came via swing voters who changed sides.

“This wasn’t a partisan fight,” she said. “This was a patriotic fight.”

The audience responded with loud chanting: “USA! USA! USA!” And, as if the vibe shift was not clear enough, Conley alluded to the fact that, unlike past elections that were defined by a stark divide between the left and center of the Democratic Party, this year’s races were won by a diverse slate of candidates including leftists and moderates who managed to unify swing districts like Conley’s.

“We showed people that we can build a coalition of neighbors, of New Yorkers, of Americans, who, even if we don’t share a political affiliation, we share values,” Conley said. “And that is so much more important and those values are American values.”

— Hunter Walker

LOL Now We Know Why DeSantis Did It

Thank you to my colleague Hunter Walker for filling in for me on Where Things Stand this evening to help my sleep-deprived brain.

A few other things to put on your radar as you process the bluenami alongside us:

Yesterday I mentioned outgoing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ astounding bravery in waiting until the literal last minute before the election to criticize President Trump and the extreme economic toll his war in Iran has had on the American people. His criticism was pretty mild, at that:

“We just got to be honest. Gas is higher. It hurts people, working-class people, and it’s higher because of this conflict. That’s just a fact,” DeSantis said. “If you can’t admit that to voters, then you’re gaslighting them, and they’re not going to listen to you on other things.”

Now, after truly, historically disastrous midterms results for the GOP, CBS News reports that Trump is looking for a scapegoat — a head (or two) to place on a pike to make it all make sense. One such head might be Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s; he was, reportedly, already trying to get out of his job before the election because he was expecting to be impeached in the House. Hilariously, he was reportedly vying for the Senate seat in Tennessee to replace Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was elected governor last night.

That was before the bloodbath on Tuesday evening. And before Trump was looking for a someone to blame. And, so, on cue, CBS News reports that one of the people Trump is considering casting into the shadows is Hegseth. And he’s reportedly mulling replacing him with, you guessed it, his frenemy DeSantis. Per CBS:

One source told CBS News that GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being floated as a possible replacement for Hegseth, arguing DeSantis could go through Senate confirmation in the lame-duck period and then take the post when his term as governor expires Jan. 5.

While Trump Talks Shop (To Somehow Distract From the Midterms), Vance Soft Launches 2028

I wrote about this more in TPM’s liveblog this afternoon, which you can find here, but Trump has been able to talk about little other than the current state-of-play on his various vanity construction projects around Washington, D.C. the last few days.

Meanwhile:

Vice President JD Vance is using the devastating midterms returns to soft launch his 2028 bid, by casting blame for the election results on something that other members of the Trump admin, arguably, maybe had a more outsized role in bringing about (like, Pete Hegseth): the Iran war. View Article

Read This From TPM Today

Confused about what’s next in Mississippi? Layla A. Jones has you covered: “In Mississippi, the midterms have exposed a contradiction rooted in the country’s most complicated and enduring legacies,” she writes. More here: Everything We Know About What’s Next in Mississippi

In Case You Missed Any Of TPM’s Election Coverage

Here’s a sampling of headlines from the last 24 hours:

Republican Coalition Collapses in Historic Night For Democrats

A Bluenami And Some Major Firsts Nationwide

‘Too Big To Rig,’ but for Real This Time

Marshall Rawson, Who Marched With Nazis in Charlottesville, Wins Seat in Florida Legislature

A Glorious Night: Bask in America’s Own Redemption

GOP House Candidate Unloads On ‘Scumbags’ As He Spews Insults And Curses In Unhinged Election Night Rant

DEMOCRATS TAKE BACK CONGRESS

Riding a Historic Blue Tsunami, Democrats Flip the Senate by Winning Big in Trump Country

What I’m Reading

The back of my eyelids, soon 🙂