[Essay]

The Story of the Future

“Whose imagination do you want to live in?”

That’s the tagline to Walter Isaacson’s new podcast series, The Builders, where Isaacson interviews our current cadre of tech leaders about the future they’re trying to create. Given a lineup of guests that includes figures like Alex Karp, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Dario Amodei, the question functions more as a menacing proposition than a fun choose-your-own-adventure type hypothetical. What anyone outside of Silicon Valley’s tech oligarchy wants doesn’t appear to be a primary concern of our tech overlords. Fittingly, Isaacson’s interviews focus more on what they want. And with few exceptions, what they want is the unfettered power to decide the future for the rest of us.

In an age where writing a 5,000 word manifesto about the future is de rigeur for any tech leader of consequence, we aren’t exactly lacking for insight into their idiosyncratic perspectives. But that doesn’t mean The Builders isn’t insightful. Having written biographies of Leonardo DaVinci, Ben Franklin, Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, and most recently, Elon Musk, Isaacson has assumed the mantle of Thomas Carlyle and his great man theory. This makes Isaacson one of the few journalists with whom it’s desirable for powerful people to consort. It also has the effect of turning The Builders into something like a competition or audition for “great man/woman” of the era. In each episode featuring a different tech titan, Isaacson lobs softball questions and the guests present their theory of the future — starting almost universally from the premise of AI’s inevitability. If there is a case for greatness, it seems to come more from the ability to steward AI than from the broad appeal of ushering in a new and transformative technology.

Of course, an AI future is not inevitable. What makes it feel that way is that Silicon Valley has spent the last 30-plus years entrenching itself as the source of the world’s digital infrastructure. Starting with genuinely revolutionary technologies that promised previously unimaginable access to information and global connectivity, companies like Google and Facebook were able to achieve massive, world-spanning scale by providing free access to their platforms in exchange for our data (famously, making us the product). They were helped along in their ambitions by a deregulation campaign known as the Palo Alto Consensus, which provided bipartisan support for American tech companies to “move fast and break things” in pursuit of creating a single, global internet. If the ostensible goal was an internet that adhered to American ideals like free speech and free access to information, the reality was an internet that scrambled countries’ information ecosystems and frequently perpetuated or poured gasoline on the kind of divisions and tensions that lead to political upheaval. While this was bad for most countries and governments; for Silicon Valley, any political capital lost was more than offset by massive gains in financial capital. Having established a near-global monopoly in both hardware and software, American tech companies were empowered to exploit platform dependencies and take us down our current path of rentier capitalism and enshittification.

Now a major player in the world of finance, and in possession of more money than there were “opportunities to invest in,” — as Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, phrased it to Isaacson — Silicon Valley poured cash into AI where the digital infrastructure was already in place to all but ensure top-down adoption (see: Google Gemini). This was a considerable advantage for the tech companies, because, as Neil Postman explains in his book, Technopoly, “once a technology is admitted (to a culture), it plays out its hand; it does what it was designed to do.” With U.S politicians again forgoing regulations so America could win an AI arms race with China, and with individual power in the marketplace defanged by the AI companies prioritizing corporate and government contracts over consumer products, the last obstacle standing in the way of AI inevitably might just be the ideological debate over what “it was designed to do.”

No inventor has a perfect, or even good, understanding of the impact his/her invention will have on the world. That’s because technology doesn’t just transform culture, culture also transforms technology (Postman uses the example of how the printing press, invented by Gutenberg, a Catholic, was later used by Luther to bring about the Protestant Reformation). What’s notable in the lineup of “builders” Isaacson has interviewed so far is how few of them are inventors or builders in the traditional sense. (Thiel is an investor and lawyer. Karp is Thiel’s friend. Amodei is a researcher. Even Musk, who is considered to have an “engineering mind,” is more of a visionary than a creator). What they are, primarily, is storytellers. They don’t build technology, they build companies. And to raise money for these companies, they tell stories about how the companies’ technologies will change the world. Paradoxically, the fact that they don’t know how the technologies will change the world is why they tell the stories. It’s how they literally control the narrative and imbue the technology with their own world views and ideologies. Their companies are not the technology, they are part of the culture attempting to bend the technology to their own ends.

This doesn’t mean AI is somehow neutral. It’s not. But it’s up to a society to figure out the role it was designed to play. That the general populace appears to have more antipathy than enthusiasm for AI doesn’t necessarily speak to whether the technology itself is useful. It’s just as likely a reaction to the way its uses have been shaped by an ideology that isn’t interested in problems beyond the C-suite. While the AI titans handwave at the technology’s potential to produce widespread benefits like medical breakthroughs and agricultural abundance, it’s telling that its current uses include labor reduction, mass surveillance, war gaming and agentic dinner planning. What seems evident is that if AI is indeed a transformational technology capable of improving the lives of those outside a small circle of tech elites, it will have to be shepherded under a worldview that doesn’t include the concept of a permanent underclass.

As I finish writing this, the AI frontier lab Anthropic is in the middle of an initial public offering that has the company valued at nearly $2 trillion and on pace to break SpaceX’s record for the largest IPO in history. This comes after a week in which tech failures and cyberattacks grounded planes, made email services inaccessible, compromised personal banking and cryptocurrency information, and even led to the International Hockey Federation’s website being hacked. It’s foolish to think anyone knows the story of the future. But we’ve lived long enough in Silicon Valley’s imagination. Maybe we want to give something else a try.