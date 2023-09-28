Majority Of Americans Don’t Support This Sideshow

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) officially launched his disinfo campaign/Trump retribution crusade guised as an impeachment inquiry today. TPM isn’t really covering it, at least for now, because it’s not a serious matter. It’s a concession Comer and other hardliners squeezed out of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in exchange for some sort of shutdown averting cooperation — a deal far-right members did not keep to a cartoonish degree.

There does, however, appear to be a striking consensus among news outlets that did cover the six-plus hour hearing today: Not only was no new information revealed about President Biden, but none of the information presented to the committee amounted to a crime committed by the President of the United States, the most baseline requirement for impeachment. That’s primarily because several of the Republicans’ supposed star witnesses who testified today acknowledged that fact outright. From the New York Times‘ coverage:

“I am not here today to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud or any wrongdoing,” said Bruce G. Dubinsky, a forensic accountant. “In my opinion, more information needs to be gathered and assessed before I would make such an assessment.”

And:

Likewise, Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University’s law school, told the panel that while he considered an inquiry warranted, “I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment. That is something that an inquiry has to establish.”

Fox News had a similar reaction:

Wow. Coming out of the first impeachment hearing, FOx News' Neil Cavuto says "I don't know what was achieved over these last 6+ hours," adds, "this was built up where there's smoke there would be fire… where there's smoke today, we got more smoke." pic.twitter.com/UjgdCCAF0S — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 28, 2023

Even if the takeaway consensus of those covering the clown car proceedings wasn’t as unanimous as it is, a new poll out this week shows that American voters are united in not losing sleep over what is going on here. The poll found that respondents were far more concerned about actual crises, like the looming government shutdown. Per NBC News:

In a new national NBC News poll, 56% of registered voters say Congress should not hold hearings to start the process of removing Biden from office, while 39% say it should.

