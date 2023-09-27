Republican Also-Rans Gear Up For Second Debate

Republican 2024 hopefuls will gather in Simi Valley, California Wednesday as they lag far behind Donald Trump in the polls. Trump, satisfied with his decision to sit out the first debate, will do so again tonight.

Most of the (very limited) movement in the polls has come at the expense of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has failed to channel early race enthusiasm into a substantive Trump challenge.

He’ll be joined on stage by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former VP Mike Pence. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who participated in the first debate, did not meet the polling threshold for entry into the second.

Follow our live coverage below:

Logistics:

The event will begin at 9 p.m. ET and beam in from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

Trump will attempt to counter-program it with an 8 p.m. ET speech from Michigan