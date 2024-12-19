Latest
14 hours ago
Georgia Appeals Court Disqualifies Fani Willis From Trump RICO Case
2 days ago
How a Decades-Old Loophole Lets Billionaires Avoid Medicare Taxes
3 days ago
MAGA Republicans Dodge Questions About Their Own Party’s Plans To Gut Social Safety Net
3 days ago
The Ultimate MAGA: Global And Domestic Right Gathers, Ready For A New Trump Era 

Musk Says Jump, A Spending Bill Lands In The Trash and Johnson’s Gavel Is Again On The Line

This is your TPM evening briefing.
LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk arrives on stage at an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Musk has donated more than $75 million to America ... LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk arrives on stage at an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Musk has donated more than $75 million to America PAC, which he co-founded with fellow Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech businessmen to support Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 19, 2024 5:04 p.m.
71
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The biggest question to me about Trump II is where the administration will land on the spectrum of incompetence to malice. Based on this current preview, the New York Times needle is currently quivering over the red-hot incompetence zone. 

This is a live question because Republicans under Donald Trump’s unified government will have more incentive to set aside their obstructionist instincts and cooperate than ever before; the party is much more MAGAfied than in 2017, with many of the reluctants and resisters forced out. If there’s one thing the conference’s rightward flank loves more than gunking up the gears of legislating, it’s performing fealty to Trump. 

But Trump has to be actively engaged in governing to snap the foot soldiers into line. And as we’ve seen this past week, he continues to refuse to do that. Georgetown’s Matt Glassman put this well in his newsletter: “If he had just laid out his position at Thanksgiving — maybe ‘clean-ish CR, with disaster relief, with farm bill extension, etc.’ — the House GOP would have absolutely passed that bill and then Johnson and company could have negotiated a decent deal with the Senate and moved on.” 

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) also put it simply: “What does President Trump want Republicans to do: vote for the CR or shut down government? Absent direction, confusion reigns.”

This time, rather than his typical swooping in at the 11th hour to blow up the carefully crafted compromise of his own accord, “President-Elect Musk” forced Trump’s hand. Democrats’ gleeful goading of Trump as Musk’s puppet is the most energized I’ve seen them since the election. 

Add to this stew that Trump, in a baffling turn of events, now wants the debt ceiling lifted — or even repealed altogether. It’s a bizarre request to tack on for a number of reasons. First, the only people who actually weaponize the debt ceiling are Republicans, and most only care about it when Democrats are in office. If Trump hadn’t called attention to it, Republicans would have lifted or suspended it as usual, with Democratic votes offsetting the Republican fiscal hawks. It’s Democrats who occasionally mutter about taking this weapon out of the GOP arsenal, only to drop the subject until the next clash.

This has caused bickering between Trump and aforementioned fiscal hawks, as the President-elect is now urging a primary against the “unpopular,” “weak” and “ineffective” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who in the past has been a particularly loud voice against raising the debt limit (and who also, unforgivably, initially endorsed Ron DeSantis in the primary). 

Many involved, including Trump, are also now venting their spleen at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). 

“We’ll see. What they had yesterday was unacceptable,” Trump told NBC, referring to the original continuing resolution, when asked if he still had confidence in Johnson. “In many ways it was unacceptable. It’s a Democrat trap.”

Of course, it has to be at least a little friendly to Democrats by design; if some Republicans will never vote for anything but their dream hard-right spending bill, it paradoxically moves the bill to the left, as Johnson needs Democratic support to make up for it and get the bill through. This is a tale as old as time. 

A handful of House Republicans are openly telling reporters that Johnson is losing their support, and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) are sycophantically calling for Musk (who we’re watching discover how the government operates in real time) to be installed as speaker instead. 

If Johnson manages to keep the government funded — his team is leaking news of a plan for a three-month extension, reportedly cutting measures like lowering prescription drug costs that had been included to keep Democrats on board — some of this furor might die down before the speaker elections on Jan. 3. Trump immediately endorsed the bill, though there’s still a Democratic Senate to contend with, even if it does pass through the House. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called the “Trump-Musk-Johnson proposal” “laughable.”

Johnson may ultimately survive, not least, because, given the above, who the hell else would want this job? 

One thing to keep in mind: If Johnson does win the election to retain his title for the incoming Congress, he’ll enjoy a degree of security neither he nor Kevin McCarthy before him ever had. The new rules package requires nine votes to trigger the motion to vacate, up significantly from the current one.

The Best Of TPM Today

Republicans Turn Eating Their Own Into A Spectator Sport

Georgia Appeals Court Disqualifies Fani Willis From Trump RICO Case

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Trump Casts The Worst And Dimmest For Season 2

What We Are Reading

OpenAI Pleads That It Can’t Make Money Without Using Copyrighted Materials for Free — Noor Al-Sibai, Futurism

LA Times owner asks editorial board to ‘take a break’ from writing about Trump – report — Dani Anguiano, The Guardian

Majority of Americans oppose Trump’s proposals to test democracy’s limits — Colby Itkowitz, Emily Guskin and Scott Clement, The Washington Post

71
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
71
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. IMG_6654
    IMG_66543767×2825 1.64 MB

    House Republicans have reached a short-term government funding agreement that will prevent a shutdown from happening after Friday, Reuters reports.

    According to Punchbowl News, the deal would fund the government for the next three months, and suspend the debt limit until 2027, as Donald Trump had demanded.

    It also includes $110bn in aid for disasters, including the hurricanes that recently struck North Carolina and elsewhere in the south-east.

    Among the many provisions stripped from the new spending measure:

    • $190m for a a child cancer research program and funding for other medical research

    • A bill criminalize the publication deepfake porn

    • A 6G task force to plan for development of sixth generation wireless technology

    And many other provisions, which are detailed by Reuters here.

  2. Musk’s very own boy toys.
    Trump and the republican party is the largest selling doll for Christmas.
    Tiny Tears.

  3. Johnson going is a power move against the religious right. He’s their man.

  4. Avatar for hoagie hoagie says:

    OK, y’all. Dump doesn’t give a fuck what happens going forward because he won. Stop pretending he cares about governing or policy. He doesn’t give a rat’s ass. And stop pretending he wants to keep promises to anyone but himself. Just stop it the fuck off, ok? He won. Now, what are we gonna do about it?

  5. Agreed, Dump doesn’t care about governing, policy, or keeping promises but he does care about his image and that is where relations with Musk and Putin will get dicey if enough public commentary puts him the subordinate position.

    KInd of the reverse position this reporter’s question puts Putin:

    Today's Russian dictator PR show goes off script when a real journalist slips in with an actual question. pic.twitter.com/z4zfhSDWcD

    — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 19, 2024

    ETA: the question asks Putin since his failures (that word is used) in Ukraine and Syria will put him a weaker position with Trump what kind of compromises he might offer.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

65 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for daveminnj Avatar for richardinjax Avatar for irasdad Avatar for inversion Avatar for callmeeric Avatar for debg Avatar for lastroth Avatar for donnyyoung Avatar for pb Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for hoagie Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for darrtown Avatar for wagonmound Avatar for glade Avatar for eddycollins Avatar for noonm Avatar for uneducated Avatar for davidn Avatar for justruss Avatar for 19tibekius6 Avatar for chjim Avatar for garrybee

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: