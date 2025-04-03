Trump Plans To Force Congress To Swallow Whatever DOGE Cooks Up

President Trump is planning to send to Congress a package of government spending cuts that Elon Musk’s DOGE has already chaotically (and unconstitutionally) implemented at the federal level. The White House apparently believes it has the votes in the House and the Senate to pass such a package.

That’s what acting chief of staff for the White House Office of Management and Budget Eric Ueland told senators today during his first of two confirmation hearings to serve as the deputy director for management in that same office. During the hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Ueland said that both Trump and OMB Director Russ Vought have been “very clear to us at OMB” that the Trump administration would soon send “a rescission package — at least one — to Congress.”

He spoke about the after-the-fact effort to get congressional sign off — a clear upending of the separation of powers — as a “partnership.” Politico reported last week that Senate Republicans had met with White House officials about the matter.

“We do expect success,” Ueland said. “We’re excited about the partnership. And we’re looking forward to the president being able to sign into law actual, provable, spending eliminations through the process of rescission.”

On the one hand, if Republicans in Congress take up this task — if Trump even follows through with it — it’s an acknowledgment on their part that DOGE’s lawless rampage through the federal government the past two months has been, in fact, lawless. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is the only member of Congress who has been willing to mildly voice concerns about the Constitution-defying methods Musk has been using to freeze and rescind federal funds that had already been authorized by Congress.

“All the stuff they’re doing with DOGE is good,” Paul told reporters in February. “But it’s not real until we vote on it.”

On the other hand, the maneuver is a completely upside-down and backwards take on the separation of powers that robs lawmakers of the jobs they were elected to do and throws the whole checking and balancing thing entirely out of whack. Swallowing whatever federal spending priorities a bunch of Elon tech bros put together with ChatGPT is hardly the work of legislating.

It also further places the power of legislating in Elon’s and Trump’s hands, a position they have already assumed as DOGE’s slashing has sent Republican members of Congress groveling at the administration’s feet for the return of funds important to their constituents.

Demented Bragging Rights

Ahead of his confirmation vote, President Donald Trump’s nominee for D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin included his defense of two January 6 defendants as part of his 27-page questionnaire that he submitted to senators about his career and past litigation work, according to reporting from CBS News.

Per CBS News, which obtained a copy of the submission, Martin referred to the January 6 Capitol riot as “the events of January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol,” and described his role in defending an alleged Proud Boys member as “instrumental.”

Earlier this week, a group of Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee demanded a confirmation hearing on Martin, specifically highlighting in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) his involvement in the “Stop the Steal” movement and his defense of January 6 Capitol rioters.

— Khaya Himmelman

The Grift Never Ends

Trump: For $5 million, this can be yours. It's the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It's the gold card. The Trump card.Reporter: Who's the first buyer?Trump: I'm the first buyer.Reporter: Who's the second?Trump: I don't know…it will be out in 2 weeks. Anyone want to buy one? — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T21:19:08.113Z

The DeSantises Against The World

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) held his first gubernatorial campaign rally last Friday — an early one considering no other major nominees have yet presented a challenge to Donalds.

The MAGA loyalist, unsurprisingly, already has President Donald Trump’s endorsement to be the next governor for the state of Florida. But this week, he also received House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) support.

“Byron Donalds is a principled conservative leader who Floridians can trust as their next governor,” Johnson told Politico’s Playbook. “In Congress, Byron has been tenacious in standing up for Florida and President Trump’s America First agenda. I have no doubt he will bring that same fighting spirit with him as governor.”

But despite support from major figures in Republican leadership, Donalds’ road to governing one of the largest states in the U.S. might not be that easy.

The current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — who is serving his second consecutive term and is not eligible to run again in 2026 — has hinted that his wife Casey DeSantis might run to succeed him.

If Casey DeSantis decides to run, it would likely tee up a high-profile race between the two, reminiscent of the DeSantis vs. Trump presidential primary.

— Emine Yücel

In Case You Missed It

NEW from Hunter Walker: Cory Booker’s 26th Hour

Judge Puts Screws To Trump DOJ On Who Exactly May Have Ignored His Orders On Alien Enemies Act

‘They’re Engaged In Trickery’: What Sen Republicans Are Actually Trying To Do With Their Tax Cut Magic Math

Senate Dems Demand Confirmation Hearing On Ed Martin: His ‘Record Merits Heightened Scrutiny’

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Supreme Court Hears Red State Attempt To Block Poor People From Planned Parenthood

What We Are Reading

15 Senate Dems vote to cancel billions in Israeli military aid

Trump’s Tariffs Give Him a New Way to Dole Out Reward and Punishment

In Oval Office Meeting, Far-Right Activist Pushes Trump to Fire National Security Staff