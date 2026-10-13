Kim Guilfoyle Accepts Her Trump World Dethroning

Trump Doesn’t Like When Women Act Corrupt in Public

President Trump stood by his Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem while she weathered the blanketgate news cycle (when she reportedly screamed at a Coast Guard pilot after her blankie went missing); as she faced affair allegations; as she fashioned herself into the face of his administration’s ruthless immigration crackdown with her social media cosplaying; throughout the entire, disastrous Minneapolis operation.

It wasn’t until reports surfaced suggesting she had inappropriately doled out contracts to friends and spent millions of the department’s budget on advertisements that mostly featured her riding horseback near American landmarks — and Republicans began asking questions about it — that Trump pulled the rug out from under her. During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee back in March, Noem claimed Trump had signed off on the ads — the death knell to her career atop the agency carrying out the most barbaric aspects of Trump’s second term agenda.

While former Fox News darling-turned Trump family member-turned ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle officially accepted her ousting from Trump world in a post on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, her tale is similar. She faced the president’s wrath only because she did not hide her corruption well enough.

Allegations about Guilfoyle’s conduct while serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece — a position she was given around the time Don Jr. broke off their engagement and moved on to a Miami socialite — began surfacing in the Wall Street Journal in September. The reported conduct included allegedly threatening a Greek official, reportedly trying to bribe a Trump donor with influence in exchange for paying a credit card bill, and allegedly accepting improper gifts. Guilfoyle has denied the allegations and continued to deny them as she announced she’d leave the post Tuesday. But Trump began hinting on Monday that the hammer might soon drop. That’s potentially because the latest reporting from the WSJ on the Guilfoyle allegations included damning quotes from Guilfoyle doing the corruption, on a recording.

“Well, we’re looking at it,” Trump told reporters Monday when asked about the allegations. “We’re not happy.”

By Tuesday morning, Trump’s new press secretary confirmed her departure during the White House press briefing, and Guilfoyle posted a long message on X about her devotion to Trump world — despite the brutal and public sacking.

https://twitter.com/kimguilfoyle/status/2110027236971855908?s=20

About That New Press Secretary