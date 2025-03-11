LIVE COVERAGE

Johnson Preps To Hold Vote On His And Trump’s Gov’t Funding Bill

March 11, 2025
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 11, 2025. Republicans have released a stopgap bill to keep the government fund... US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 11, 2025. Republicans have released a stopgap bill to keep the government funded through September 30 that would give US President Donald Trump time to advance his agenda of tax cuts, mass deportations and boosted energy production through Congress over the summer. Lawmakers hope to advance the bill through the House on March 11, with Senate approval envisioned before March 14 night's midnight shutdown deadline. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 11, 2025
With just days to go until government funding expires, the House is set to vote this afternoon on a continuing resolution that has President Trump’s stamp of approval.

It’s unclear if Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and the House Republican leadership have the votes. There are still, reportedly, several holdouts — including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who is the only public “no” — on the Republican side. If all House Democrats vote against the bill, as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has indicated they plan to do, any additional “no” votes beyond Massie could tank the funding plan.

The White House has been waging a steady and aggressive pressure campaign on Republican members ahead of the expected vote. Trump even took to social media late last night, threatening to primary Massie for his opposition.

Johnson claimed confidence Tuesday morning, indicating that he believes House Republicans can pass the CR without Democratic votes.

TPM will continue CR coverage from the Hill throughout today. Follow along here:

More Less

