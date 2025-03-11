Johnson Preps To Hold Vote On His And Trump’s Gov’t Funding Bill

With just days to go until government funding expires, the House is set to vote this afternoon on a continuing resolution that has President Trump’s stamp of approval.

It’s unclear if Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and the House Republican leadership have the votes. There are still, reportedly, several holdouts — including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who is the only public “no” — on the Republican side. If all House Democrats vote against the bill, as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has indicated they plan to do, any additional “no” votes beyond Massie could tank the funding plan.

The White House has been waging a steady and aggressive pressure campaign on Republican members ahead of the expected vote. Trump even took to social media late last night, threatening to primary Massie for his opposition.

Johnson claimed confidence Tuesday morning, indicating that he believes House Republicans can pass the CR without Democratic votes.

TPM will continue CR coverage from the Hill throughout today. Follow along here: