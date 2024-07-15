In Vance, Trump Finds A Man Who Says He’ll Help Do The Coups

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is a quick learner.

In his swift public persona transformation from a Trump-bashing, moderate-appearing conservative to an all-out MAGA brawling, Don Jr.-emulating Trump loyalist, Vance has learned how to speak Trump’s language. (Trump’s love for repentance stories that involve people going from speaking badly about him publicly to groveling at his feet surely helped Vance get the Veepship, too.)

In the hours after the Saturday attack, which is being investigated as an assassination attempt on Trump, Vance posted on Twitter, giving an early articulation of what would quickly become most right-wing politicians’ line about the shooting.

“Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” Vance wrote. “That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Maybe that’s what sealed the deal, even as Trump went into the weekend claiming he was still undecided on the details of his VP announcement. But perhaps the former president has known for some time that Vance would be his right-hand man. I’m thinking specifically of a moment earlier this year, when the Ohio senator completed his transformation into a human vessel/mouthpiece for Trump’s various grievances, specifically the one closest to his heart: his anger with former Vice President Mike Pence for not bending to his pressure campaign and refusing to not certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

“If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia and so many others, that we needed to have multiple slates of electors, and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there,” Vance said during an interview with ABC News in February. “That is the legitimate way to deal with an election that a lot of folks, including me, think had a lot of problems in 2020.”

