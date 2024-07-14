Secret Service: Shooter Is ‘Now Deceased,’ One Attendee Killed And Two Critically Injured

Former President Donald Trump was rushed from the stage after shots apparently rang out at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday evening. He appeared to grab his ear, and had blood on his face. His campaign later described him as “fine,” and said he was being evaluated. The Associated Press reported that a shooter was dead.
Follow along below for updates.
Former President Donald Trump was rushed from the stage after shots apparently rang out at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday evening. He appeared to grab his ear, and had blood on his face. His campaign later described him as “fine,” and said he was being evaluated. The Associated Press reported that a shooter was dead.
Follow along below for updates.