LIVE COVERAGE

Secret Service: Shooter Is ‘Now Deceased,’ One Attendee Killed And Two Critically Injured

July 13, 2024
36
BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania... BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 13, 2024
36

Former President Donald Trump was rushed from the stage after shots apparently rang out at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday evening. He appeared to grab his ear, and had blood on his face. His campaign later described him as “fine,” and said he was being evaluated. The Associated Press reported that a shooter was dead.

Follow along below for updates.

More Less

Former President Donald Trump was rushed from the stage after shots apparently rang out at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday evening. He appeared to grab his ear, and had blood on his face. His campaign later described him as “fine,” and said he was being evaluated. The Associated Press reported that a shooter was dead.

Follow along below for updates.

36
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Trying to desperately recast the Left, methinks. His hand went to his ear, but this guy is a TV fuck, and the real numbers are not being reflected in the polls.

    Guy Fawkes, anybody? They made a bogeyman of the Left and we have resolutely not gone Republican enough for them. That is, gone to guns.

    If it is a play it shows desperation. This kind of thing, as president, would lead to people with unnaturally colored hair, for instance, getting beaten in the street.

    Bit of a heavy card.

  2. Made sure my sons were both at home. /s

  3. but what about his shoes?

  4. They reap what they sow.

  5. witness claiming someone in the crowd was killed, and there where 2 shooters.
    have heard no reporting that confirms this.

    i don’t envy law enforcement having to deal with the fact that every single eye witness is bat shit crazy…

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

30 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for psyclone Avatar for mch Avatar for harry_r_sohl Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for darrtown Avatar for benthere Avatar for zlohcuc Avatar for jinnj Avatar for isakindamagic Avatar for pmaroneyb Avatar for tpr Avatar for hahagoodman Avatar for calikid Avatar for dominic Avatar for bbanzai Avatar for bcgister Avatar for curiouscat Avatar for dogmaalsocatma Avatar for moshok Avatar for nydan516 Avatar for El_Grupo Avatar for Muse

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: