Latest
12 hours ago
Ex-Health Dept Lawyer Says DeSantis’ Office Directed Him To Send Letters Threatening TV Stations
15 hours ago
State And National Republicans Appeal Ruling Striking Down Several Georgia Election Rules 
19 hours ago
The Biggest Mystery Of January 6 Remains Unsolved
2 days ago
Opponents Of Missouri Abortion Rights Amendment Turn to Anti-Trans Messaging And Misinformation

Former Trump Critics Offer Befuddling, Dodgy Defense Of Use Of Military Against Rivals

This is your TPM evening briefing.
By
|
October 21, 2024 5:53 p.m.
37
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Last week I wrote about the ways in which Donald Trump’s Republican allies were struggling to defend the former president after he suggested that the military should be deployed to go after his political rivals. As a party built largely on its support for the troops, the mischaracterization of the military’s role would typically be considered blasphemous on its face.

But it’s Republicans, and their spineless, decade-long adherence to a man who only rarely embodies conservative ideals that we’re talking about here.

And over the weekend, even those closest to him had to come up with new, creative ways to spin Trump’s labeling of his political opponents — namely former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — as the “enemy from within,” enemies who might need the might of the military trained on them to ward off any violence on Election Day.

(Trump’s actual initial remarks were particularly convoluted, even for him, and difficult to paraphrase. He’s since doubled down, identifying Pelosi and Schiff as the “enemy from within.” Here’s the quote: “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within,” he told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo when asked earlier this month about President Biden’s warnings of potential violence on Election Day. “Sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.”)

In the days since Trump’s sinister promise, Republicans have been asked to answer for the former president’s remarks. No one has handled it well, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) — two men who used to criticize Trump who have now, years later, found themselves in, arguably, some of the closest quarters of his inner circle.

Vance was asked about the “enemy from within” remarks on Fox News Monday. He responded saying everyone just needs to let Trump be Trump.

“Donald Trump is unfiltered,” Vance said. “I think this is one of the reasons why the campaign has gone well, is because he’s not doing a basement campaign strategy. He’s not just running on slogans. When people ask him questions, he speaks from the heart.”

“I think what Donald Trump is saying is, look, we are the strongest country in the world, we’ve got the best people in the world, but we do have some broken leadership,” Vance continued when pressed further on Trump’s attacks on Pelosi and Schiff, before suggesting that Pelosi is “obsessed” with Trump.

Graham didn’t even bother addressing the substance of the remarks when asked about how the rhetoric might impact Republican voters who are not necessarily sold on voting for Trump again.

“We’re winning, and going to win, not because of what Donald Trump’s saying, but because of what they’ve done for four years,” Graham said, referencing the Biden administration.

The Best Of TPM Today

NEW from Emine Yücel: Ex-Health Dept Lawyer Says DeSantis’ Office Directed Him To Send Letters Threatening TV Stations

State And National Republicans Appeal Ruling Striking Down Several Georgia Election Laws

Inside The Unsolved Mystery Of The Capitol Pipe Bomber

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Elon Musk’s Fake Sites and Fake Texts Impersonating the Harris Campaign

What We Are Reading

The world’s largest internet archive is under siege — and fighting back

A Mystery $30 Million Wave of Pro-Trump Bets Has Moved a Popular Prediction Market

Kamala Harris’s Hundred-Day Campaign


37
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for bdtex bdtex says:

    They need to have that trash thrown in their faces when he loses. No mercy, no forgiveness.

  2. “Donald Trump is unfiltered,” Vance said. “… When people ask him questions, he speaks from the heart.”

    So, it’s fair to infer from his comments about the need to use the military on his domestic opponents that TSF’s heart is as dark as his words?

  3. Does he even have a heart?

  4. No, he punctuates his speech from his colon and it’s all stinky, hot air.

    His flatulence has its admirers.

  5. Senator Scotchgard is the smarmiest motherfucker who ever breathed. He can’t dry up and blow away fast enough.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

31 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system Avatar for bdtex Avatar for daled Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for epicurus Avatar for brutus1910 Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for becca656 Avatar for irasdad Avatar for dont Avatar for egyptsteve Avatar for sparrowhawk Avatar for jkrogman Avatar for topchap Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for darrtown Avatar for wintermoon Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for justruss Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for possum Avatar for ladyfair Avatar for ClutchCargo Avatar for plymster

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: