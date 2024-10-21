Former Trump Critics Offer Befuddling, Dodgy Defense Of Use Of Military Against Rivals

Last week I wrote about the ways in which Donald Trump’s Republican allies were struggling to defend the former president after he suggested that the military should be deployed to go after his political rivals. As a party built largely on its support for the troops, the mischaracterization of the military’s role would typically be considered blasphemous on its face.

But it’s Republicans, and their spineless, decade-long adherence to a man who only rarely embodies conservative ideals that we’re talking about here.

And over the weekend, even those closest to him had to come up with new, creative ways to spin Trump’s labeling of his political opponents — namely former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — as the “enemy from within,” enemies who might need the might of the military trained on them to ward off any violence on Election Day.

(Trump’s actual initial remarks were particularly convoluted, even for him, and difficult to paraphrase. He’s since doubled down, identifying Pelosi and Schiff as the “enemy from within.” Here’s the quote: “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within,” he told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo when asked earlier this month about President Biden’s warnings of potential violence on Election Day. “Sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.”)

In the days since Trump’s sinister promise, Republicans have been asked to answer for the former president’s remarks. No one has handled it well, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) — two men who used to criticize Trump who have now, years later, found themselves in, arguably, some of the closest quarters of his inner circle.

Vance was asked about the “enemy from within” remarks on Fox News Monday. He responded saying everyone just needs to let Trump be Trump.

“Donald Trump is unfiltered,” Vance said. “I think this is one of the reasons why the campaign has gone well, is because he’s not doing a basement campaign strategy. He’s not just running on slogans. When people ask him questions, he speaks from the heart.”

“I think what Donald Trump is saying is, look, we are the strongest country in the world, we’ve got the best people in the world, but we do have some broken leadership,” Vance continued when pressed further on Trump’s attacks on Pelosi and Schiff, before suggesting that Pelosi is “obsessed” with Trump.

Graham didn’t even bother addressing the substance of the remarks when asked about how the rhetoric might impact Republican voters who are not necessarily sold on voting for Trump again.

“We’re winning, and going to win, not because of what Donald Trump’s saying, but because of what they’ve done for four years,” Graham said, referencing the Biden administration.

The Best Of TPM Today

NEW from Emine Yücel: Ex-Health Dept Lawyer Says DeSantis’ Office Directed Him To Send Letters Threatening TV Stations

State And National Republicans Appeal Ruling Striking Down Several Georgia Election Laws

Inside The Unsolved Mystery Of The Capitol Pipe Bomber

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Elon Musk’s Fake Sites and Fake Texts Impersonating the Harris Campaign

What We Are Reading

The world’s largest internet archive is under siege — and fighting back

A Mystery $30 Million Wave of Pro-Trump Bets Has Moved a Popular Prediction Market

Kamala Harris’s Hundred-Day Campaign



