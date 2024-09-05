Donald Trump Has Triggered A Groyper Meltdown

After Donald Trump announced Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as his running mate several weeks back, we noted the racist meltdown that was collectively had by some of Trump’s most ardently white nationalist supporters over Vance’s wife, a woman of Indian heritage with immigrant parents. Among the most upset about Vance was the white nationalist groyper chieftain Nick Fuentes.

“What kind of man marries somebody that isn’t a Christian?” Fuentes wondered at the time. “What kind of man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn’t value his racial identity, his heritage. Clearly, he doesn’t value his religion. He doesn’t marry a woman that professes Jesus Christ? What does that say about him?”

But apparently, in the weeks since Trump committed the Eternal Sin of having a xenophobic, anti-trans, anti-woman white man on his ticket whose wife just happens to not be white, Fuentes’ loyalty to Trump has crumbled entirely. In recent weeks he’s vowed to send activists to swing states to convince would-be Trump voters to sit this one out. While once a MAGA devotee who even dined with the former president at Mar-a-Lago, Fuentes has, in recent episodes of his show, also openly declared war on the Trump campaign.

And in the wake of Trump’s recent admission that he did, in fact, lose the 2020 election — “by a whisker” — Fuentes is having a full blown existential crisis. (It’s worth nothing, it’s unclear what exactly Trump was going for with this admission. He has never once conceded that he lost in 2020, and in the same interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast, he again cast doubt on the 2020 election: “I think the election was a fraud, and many people felt it was that, and they wanted answers.” But Trump has spent the last several weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee trying to appeal to moderate Republicans and undecided voters who may not like his extreme positions, which include his 2020 trutherism.)

“He says, ‘Oh, I lost by a whisker,’” Fuentes said during his Tuesday night livestream, which was first flagged by Right Wing Watch. “So what was the point? What’s the point of any of it? You lost in 2020? Seriously? What are we even doing anymore? Then you’re a loser. You just lost. Then you lost to Joe Biden.”

He went on to declare that Special Counsel Jack Smith was right in bringing charges against Trump before announcing that his support for Trump all these years has been a “ripoff.” A snapshot of his meltdown:

“So, why did we do Stop the Steal? … Why did anyone go to Jan. 6? Why is anyone sitting in jail? Why did anything bad happen to anybody? Why did everyone get censored? Why is everything bad that has happened to the people that were involved, why did that need to happen if you’re just going to walk it all back and say, ‘Oh, I lost’?” “Well, it would have been good to know that before 1,600 people got charged. It would have been good to know that before I had all my money frozen, [was] put on the No Fly List, [got] banned from everything, lost all banking and payment processing. It would have been good to know that before I, in 2017, dedicated my life to this as an 18 year-old in college. It just feels like a big ripoff.”

After such a devastating blow, Trump might have to soon ask himself the hard questions, like, what even is the MAGA movement without its racist online provocateurs?

The Best Of TPM Today

Arizona SoS Office: CPAC Request To Monitor Drop Boxes Akin To ‘Arsonist Calling The Fire Department’

Judge Chutkan Fights Trump Attempt To Spin Immunity Decision As Automatic Win

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Is this Right-Wing Media Platform the Product of a $10 Million Russian Plot?

What We Are Reading

Blaze fires contributor linked to alleged Russian operation

Rep. Byron Donalds didn’t properly disclose up to $1.6 million in stock trades, violating federal law

FBI raids homes of top aides to New York City Mayor Eric Adams