Arizona SoS Office: CPAC Request To Monitor Drop Boxes Akin To ‘Arsonist Calling The Fire Department’

5 hours ago
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 14: Newly elected Arizona Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes looks on during an interview at American Legion Post 41 on November 14, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Fontes defeated Republican candidat... PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 14: Newly elected Arizona Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes looks on during an interview at American Legion Post 41 on November 14, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Fontes defeated Republican candidate Mark Finchem, who has claimed widespread election fraud in the state. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 5, 2024 3:17 p.m.
Members of the Conservative Political Action Conference recently announced the group intends to monitor ballot drop boxes in November in order to identify supposed illegal voters. State officials told TPM that the initiative, which was outlined to both the Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and the state Attorney General Kris Mayes in a letter last month, is merely another effort to cast doubt on the safety and integrity of the election system — and intimidate voters in the process.

In the letter, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp and Vice Chairman Bill Walton claimed they want to address “skepticism” following the “rapid implementation of drop boxes around the country during the COVID pandemic,” by placing monitors, who they say may have photographic or video equipment on hand, near drop boxes in certain Arizona counties. 

Schlapp and Walton, who asserted that the purpose of monitoring drop boxes would actually be to “encourage—not discourage—voting,” asked to discuss the matter with Fontes and Mayes, according to the letter. The request, of course, sidesteps the fact that there are remarkably low numbers of fraudulent ballots cast via drop boxes in any given election, as multiple experts told TPM. And as we witnessed in 2020, ballot drop box monitoring does little besides create an environment of intimidation around voting, which can stop eligible voters from participating.

“It’s adding fuel to a fire and potentially creating dangerous situations where the problem that they’re trying to fix isn’t a problem,” Mark Kokanovich, former federal prosecutor and attorney at the Arizona-based Ballard Spahr, explained to TPM. “They’re trying to fix something that’s not broken, and by doing it, they’re creating a lot of serious problems.”

“I think this is part of a more coordinated effort to attempt to establish ground rules on their terms—on CPAC’s terms—about how this can be done in a way that perhaps can fulfill CPAC’s goals without leading to lawsuits or other behavior that could potentially limit the monitoring of drop boxes,” election integrity consultant David Levine told TPM in an interview.

The letter has been met with pushback from state officials. In an email to TPM, JP Martin, a spokesperson for Fontes, said that the secretary of state has “serious concerns” about CPAC’s plan to monitor drop boxes. 

“Their claim is that this effort will bolster trust and accountability in our elections process,” Martin said. “However, … their true intentions, similar to an ‘arsonist calling the fire department’—a poignant metaphor for a group that has previously sown seeds of distrust now portraying themselves as guardians of election integrity.”

And similarly, Mayes, in a statement to TPM, said that she finds it “ironic that an organization like CPAC, which has spent the last four years sowing chaos and fueling misinformation about Arizona’s elections, now claims to be committed to instilling confidence in those very same elections.”

“I am more than happy to work with good faith actors to share the indisputable fact that Arizona’s elections have been conducted fairly and honestly without any evidence of widespread fraud,” the attorney general added. 

This initiative also ignores the fact that there are safeguards in place to protect fraudulent votes from being cast. For example, as Kokanovich pointed out, voters in Arizona will be notified when their ballot has been received and counted, and that includes early ballots. 

State officials’ disinterest in the CPAC initiative and the state’s safeguards against fraudulent voting likely won’t stop Schlapp and Walton from attempting to carry out the scheme, Levine told TPM. 

“I doubt that CPAC, even though they didn’t get the initial response that they wanted, I doubt that this is the end of it,” he said. 

Ballot drop box monitoring also serves as an outlet for the proliferation of right-wing conspiracy theories, like the 2020 version of ballot “mules” and the big area of fixation for Republicans this campaign cycle: the myth of non-citizens voting. 

“It is just feeding the narrative that there are lots of people who aren’t citizens who are voting that’s demonstrably false,” Kokanovich added. 

Author Headshot
Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. What are these “monitors” going to do? Ask to see everyone’s birth certificate, passport or naturalization papers?

    If someone is dropping off a ballot, they have already been vetted.

  2. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    Matt Schlapp will be personally monitoring drop boxes in his search for new sexual assault victims.

  3. I am so sick of these people continued efforts to overthrow our democracy. CPAC volunteers should be nowhere near ballot drop boxes. Their only goal is to
    intimidate voters particularly those who look latino.

  4. Do these idiots think that absentee ballots are automatically counted? No, the voter’s registration is checked first; once established, the ballots are counted. Just another GQP fantasy: “Oh, all these illegals are voting!” No, they are not, and you’re a really stupid person for believing it.

  5. Just imagine, a car stops at night in front of a dropbox, then sits there for awhile and the people in the car are seen moving around and reaching in the back seat, then the passenger reaches out and puts something in the box.

    What’s a Matt Schlapp to do?

    Even if someone had dropped off a bunch of ballots from non-registered people, well, where did they come from? Once they got delivered they wouldn’t pass muster because the sigs wouldn’t match or the names were already tallied, and so on.

    But they’d think they caught something, in reality a whole lot of nothing.

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for eldonlazar Avatar for epicurus Avatar for DuckmanGR Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for benthere Avatar for chezzer14 Avatar for isakindamagic Avatar for edgarant Avatar for bashful Avatar for jrw Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for cantaresf

