Intel Cmte Member Says Yovanovitch Was ‘Overcome With Emotion’ During Testimony

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said that former ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch “became overcome with emotion” and had to step out of her deposition several times on Friday.

According to the Hill, Maloney added that Yovanovitch was fired for being “a thorn in the side” of President Donald Trump and his cronies’ Ukrainian pressure campaign.

Yovanovitch declined to answer questions after the nearly 10-hour session.

She was removed from her post by Trump after prodding by Rudy Giuliani, who turned on her for blocking his attempts to manufacture dirt on the Bidens.