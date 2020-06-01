WH Denies Trump Has Been Silent On Floyd’s Death Despite Lack Of Address

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 01: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the da... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 01: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump encouraged U.S. governors to be more aggressive against protesters following several nights of nationwide violence in response to the death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. “You have to dominate or you'll look like a bunch of jerks, you have to arrest and try people," he was reported saying during a call from the basement White House Situation Room. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
June 1, 2020 3:39 p.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday vehemently defended President Trump when pressed on his lack of a nationally televised address as protests and unrest mount in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

When asked about reports that the President took cover in the White House’s underground bunker during protests in nearby Lafayette Park on Friday evening, McEnany denied that Trump is “hiding out” from addressing Floyd’s death.

The President had no public events on his schedule Monday.

Although Trump has issued inflammatory tweets targeting political enemies and protesters against Floyd’s death, he has yet to give a formal Oval Office address on the nationwide unrest.

McEnany said she spoke to the President “at least half a dozen times” on Sunday, claiming that he has “stepped in” when governors have failed to “solve and resolve what we have seen in the streets.”

“He is acting. He is hard at work,” McEnany said. “You heard from him on this issue any number of times, and he is working because that is the job the President is to keep this country safe.”

After a reporter pointed out that he has yet to speak on Floyd’s death in a formal address, McEnany responded that she thinks “that is a misnomer in the media.”

McEnany then railed against the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN for their coverage of the President’s response.

McEnany listed off quotes from Trump’s remarks while visiting the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday — which included calling Floyd’s death a “grave tragedy” — before doubling down on her argument that the President has not remained silent.

“I could go on and on, but I would just be repeating with the President has already said,” McEnany said. “Make no mistake. This President has not been silent. And at the moment he is acting to protect this country from the lawlessness we saw just out here in Lafayette Park last night.”

Earlier Monday, McEnany shared similar remarks during an interview on “Fox and Friends” saying that Trump “has addressed” the unrest “repeatedly.”

Watch McEnany’s remarks below:

