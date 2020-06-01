Latest
14 hours ago
MN Officials Demand All Cops In George Floyd Death Face Accountability
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference to give an update on how the city is adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, DC on May 13, 2020. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
17 hours ago
DC Mayor: Trump’s ‘Divisive’ Tweets ‘Harken To Segregationist Past’ Of The Country
CAPE CANAVERAL, UNITED STATES - 2020/05/30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building after watching the successful launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will rendezvous and dock with the International Space Station, becoming the first people to launch into space from American soil since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
18 hours ago
Trump Says ‘ANTIFA’ Will Be Designated As A Terrorist Organization

Rattled Trump Whisked Away To Underground White House Bunker Amid Protests

President Donald Trump at an Oval Office meeting on January 9, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
June 1, 2020 7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump reportedly took cover in the White House’s underground bunker during the protests that turned violent nearby in Lafayette Park on Friday night.

According to the New York Times and Associated Press, the Secret Service grew alarmed at the hundreds of protesters near the White House, some of whom were throwing bricks at police officers guarding the building, and decided to bring Trump to Presidential Emergency Operations Center, famously known as the bunker in which Vice President Dick Cheney took shelter during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The protests were part of the nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota who died after white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes as three other officers pinned down Floyd.

The President spent about an hour in the bunker, according to the Associated Press.

Trump, who has been stoking division via Twitter amid the chaos by accusing to sic the military on the protesters and attacking Democratic lawmakers, was reportedly shaken by the demonstrations.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere would neither confirm nor deny whether Trump had taken shelter in the bunker.

“The White House does not comment on security protocols and decisions,” Deere told the Associated Press and the New York Times.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30