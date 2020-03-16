WH Press Sec Is Now Working At Home ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN Monday that she’s working from home in light of President Trump’s meeting with members of a Brazilian delegation earlier this month, which included individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grisham told CNN that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” amid Trump’s increased appearances at White House coronavirus task force briefings.

Last Thursday, Trump told reporters that he was “not concerned” about recently coming into contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press aide Fabio Wajngarten, who tested positive for the coronavirus after both he and the Brazilian president met the President and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Since then, three members of the Brazilian delegation have tested positive for the coronavirus. Bolsonaro, however, tested negative.

On Saturday, Trump’s physician Sean P. Conley said in a memo that the President tested negative for COVID-19.