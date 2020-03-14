Latest
Trump Says He’s Gotten Tested For COVID-19

By
|
March 14, 2020 12:33 p.m.
After punting for several days on whether he would be tested for COVID-19, President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was tested Friday night for the disease.

“I also took the test last night, and I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday,” Trump said at a press briefing Saturday. “People were asking, did I take the test?”

The President said he expected to receive results within a day or two.

Trump also said he had gotten his temperature taken before Saturday’s press conference, and that it was “totally normal.”

The President in recent days has interacted with several people who later tested positive for COVID-19, or otherwise self-quarantined as a precaution, including at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump said a press conference Friday that he would “most likely” get tested, though the White House doctor subsequently said in a letter released around midnight that a test wasn’t necessary.

