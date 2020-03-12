Trump ‘Not Concerned’ About Bolsonaro Aide Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump isn’t worried that he recently came into contact with an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump spoke with White House reporters Thursday morning, just days after Bolsonaro and his press aide met with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in South Florida over the weekend.

On Thursday morning, Brazilian newspapers reported that Bolsonaro press aide Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for the virus after returning to Brazil from the U.S. with flu-like symptoms. Both the Brazilian Health Ministry and Bolsonaro’s office confirmed Thursday that Wajngarten — who posted a photo on Instagram of him standing close to Trump and Pence in Mar-a-Lago — tested positive for COVID-19.

When asked whether he was aware of the Bolsonaro aide who may have contracted the coronavirus, Trump replied that he “did hear something about that.”

“We had dinner together in Florida at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation,” Trump said. “I don’t know if the press aide was there — if he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual.”

After saying that he and Bolsonaro “sat next to each other for a period of time,” Trump went on to tout how they had a “great conversation” and that the Brazilian president is is “doing a terrific job.”

“We’ll find out what happens,” Trump said. “I guess they’re being tested right now.”

Trump then added that he’s “not concerned.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below: