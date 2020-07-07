Latest
37 mins ago
Top Pence Aide Says Efforts To Make Her ‘More Compassionate’ In Child Separation Crisis ‘Didn’t Work’
41 mins ago
Florida Rep. Calls State’s Contact Tracing Program ‘A Joke’
1 hour ago
PPE For Medical Workers Treating Coronavirus Begins To Run Low Again

WH Adviser Dodges On Trump Mask Refusal: ‘Nothing More To Squeeze From That Orange’

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Navarro spoke on former Nat... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Navarro spoke on former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s new book “The Room Where It Happened.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 7, 2020 11:15 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday morning found himself in a fiery exchange on CNN as he repeatedly dodged questions regarding President Trump’s refusal to wear a mask in public.

Last week, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wouldn’t commit to issuing a nationwide mask mandate even after finally encouraging the public to adopt the practice. Masks are a key way to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid rising cases across the country. Trump has yet to wear a mask in public and the White House continues to defer to local officials on the matter.

When asked by CNN’s John Berman whether he personally wears a mask, Navarro said that he does so in situations where he can’t practice social distancing.

Navarro was then pressed on whether it would make a difference if the President pushed for mask wearing more aggressively and visually.

“I can’t speculate on that,” Navarro said. “I think that it’s clear now that the President and the Vice President strongly support the use of masks and social distancing.”

Navarro added that “there’s nothing more to squeeze from that orange.”

The Trump official was asked again if it would help the country if the President did more to encourage mask wearing.

Navarro responded by accusing the media of beating “that one to death.” The White House trade adviser then sarcastically remarked that Trump’s refusal to wear a mask in public has become “a meme for CNN now.”

When Berman attempted to jumped in and ask whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — who has urged the public twice in the past week to wear masks — “beat it to death,” Navarro didn’t answer the question and continued focusing on the President instead.

“What’s the point? Everyone who gets near him has been tested and nobody gets within six feet of him,” Navarro said.

After Berman tried one last time to ask if a White House effort to emphasize the importance of mask wearing would make a difference, Navarro said “you can keep asking it, and I’m not going to go there.”

Watch Navarro’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30