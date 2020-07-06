McConnell Reiterates Call To Wear Masks: ‘Single Most Important Thing’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday urged the public once again to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, as the country’s seven-day average for daily new cases hit a record high for the 27th straight day the day before.

Last week, McConnell jumped on the Republican bandwagon demanding people to comply with mask requirements, arguing that “we must have no stigma — none — about wearing masks.” The Senate majority leader added that “wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves” but “protecting everyone we encounter.”

McConnell shared similar remarks during a press conference at Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville on Monday. McConnell first issued a dire warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging.

“So the question today is: where are we and where do we go from here? Let me be the first to say the obvious — this is not over,” McConnell said. “We had hoped we’d be on the way to say goodbye to this health care pandemic. Clearly it is not over.”

McConnell acknowledged that certain parts of country are experiencing surges in coronavirus cases. He urged the public again to comply with mask requirements because it’s “the single most important thing” everyone can do.

“We’ve seen surges in certain parts of the country and I think it’s important for all of us in public life to continue to emphasize that the single most important thing that each of us can do as individuals to protect not only ourselves, but our friends and colleagues, is to wear a mask,” McConnell said. “The single most important thing.”

McConnell added that wearing masks is “not complicated, totally available now” and that it’s a good idea to wear one regardless of social distancing from others.

McConnell said that upon the Senate resuming in May, senators have worn masks and practiced social distancing.

“We’ve been in session for two months and we’ve been able to do it safely,” McConnell said. “And I think that’s a good example for the rest of the country.”

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence refused to commit to issuing a nationwide mask mandate despite finally encouraging the public last week to adopt the practice. The White House continues to defer to local officials on the matter.

Watch McConnell’s remarks below: