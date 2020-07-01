Latest
2 hours ago
Appeals Court Reinstates Florida’s Ex-Felon ‘Poll Tax’ Law While It Hears Case
Armed homeowners standing in front of their house along Portland Place confront protesters as they march to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
3 hours ago
St. Louis Man Who Pointed Gun At Protesters Says He Was Victim Of ‘Terrorism’
4 hours ago
QAnoner Beats Incumbent GOP Rep In Primary, Adding To Would-Be QAnon Caucus

Alas, Trump Says He’s ‘All For Masks’ But Has Yet To Wear One In Public

US President Donald Trump looks on during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN... US President Donald Trump looks on during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 1, 2020 3:36 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump on Wednesday finally said that he supports wearing masks, after many Republican lawmakers spent the past week urging the public to adopt the practice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases spike in several cities.

The President, who has yet to sport a mask in public, has repeatedly expressed his reluctance to wear masks. The White House had punted to local officials to mandate mask wearing requirements even as coronavirus cases surge.

On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the President “would encourage everyone to follow the orders of their local jurisdiction and CDC guidelines” on masks, despite Vice President Mike Pence saying the day before that he’d “strongly reiterate” mask wearing wherever it’s impossible to practice social distancing.

Republican lawmakers — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY); Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mitt Romney (R-UT); and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) — have recently called on the public to wear masks. Alexander went so far as to double down on asking Trump to wear and encourage masks to “end this political debate.”

When asked during an interview on Fox Business Network Wednesday about why he hasn’t gone forward with a nationwide mask mandate, in light of a Goldman Sachs report that universal mask wearing would be a net positive for GDP in addition to saving lives, Trump wouldn’t commit to making mask requirements mandatory.

“I don’t know if you need mandatory because you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance,” Trump said, referring to social distancing practices.

Trump then declared that he’s “all for masks,” which he thinks are “good” and added that he would wear if he’s in close proximity to a group of people.

Pressed on whether he would actually wear one, Trump claimed that he would because he has before.

“Oh, I would, I have. I mean, people have seen me wearing one,” Trump said, without clarifying who he’s referring to. Trump wore a mask in private at a Ford plant in Michigan, where someone snapped a photo of the President wearing a face covering.

In the Fox interview, the President touted that everyone around him gets tested for COVID-19 before seeing him, but added that he’d wear one if he’s “in a tight situation.”

“If I’m in a group of people where we’re not, you know, 10 feet away and, but usually I’m not in that position and everyone is tested,” Trump said. “Because I’m the president, they get tested before they see me. But if I were in a tight situation with people I would absolutely.”

Asked if the public will witness him wearing a mask at some point, Trump replied that he’d “have no problem,” before claiming again that he wore a mask earlier and that he “sort of liked the way” he looked in it.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30