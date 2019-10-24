WH Trade Adviser Refuses To Say If Biden Came Up During Talks With China

White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro wouldn’t say whether 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter have come up during trade talks with China.

At a CNN event Thursday, when reporter Jim Sciutto asked Navarro if the Trump administration has ever mentioned politically motivated investigations into Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings as part of trade negotiations with China, Navarro shot back.

“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors in the administration,” he told Sciutto.

“I think the American people have a right to know if politics have entered trade negotiations,” the journalist said, to which Navarro complained that there were “too many stories that are reported based on anonymous sources.”

“Oh, let’s not go there,” Sciutto groaned.

Then Navarro said what Sciutto was asking was “not an appropriate question.”

“You’re asking me what happens in the White House behind closed doors,” the White House adviser said again.

“Jim, asked and answered,” Navarro responded when Sciutto tried to get an answer once more.

On October 1, Navarro had decried the House impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump as “nothing less than an attempted coup d’état and end run around the ballot box.”

That was a mere two days before Trump openly told China and Ukraine that they should investigate the Bidens on the basis of his debunked conspiracy theories about his top political rival.

CNN also reported that Trump had mentioned both Biden and Warren during a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a call in June.

Watch Navarro below: