CNN: Trump Mentioned Biden, Warren During Call With Chinese President In June

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.Donald Trump urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to work "hard" and ac... President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.Donald Trump urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to work "hard" and act fast to help resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis, during their meeting in Beijing on November 9, warning that "time is quickly running out". / AFP PHOTO / Nicolas ASFOURI (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 3, 2019 9:04 pm
President Donald Trump reportedly brought up Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in June.

CNN reported on Thursday night that Trump had mentioned Biden and Warren’s “political prospects” (in CNN’s words) when he called Jinping on June 18.

Trump, currently scrambling to fix the damage from the disastrous trade war he began against China, also reportedly told Jinping that he wouldn’t speak out against China’s treatment of the protesters in Hong Kong.

Afterwards, White House officials reportedly locked away records of the call in the same electronic security system used to conceal Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine.

Several hours before CNN published the new details, Trump had openly asked Ukraine and China to investigate Biden during a press conference.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
