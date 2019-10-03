CNN: Trump Mentioned Biden, Warren During Call With Chinese President In June

President Donald Trump reportedly brought up Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in June.

CNN reported on Thursday night that Trump had mentioned Biden and Warren’s “political prospects” (in CNN’s words) when he called Jinping on June 18.

Trump, currently scrambling to fix the damage from the disastrous trade war he began against China, also reportedly told Jinping that he wouldn’t speak out against China’s treatment of the protesters in Hong Kong.

Afterwards, White House officials reportedly locked away records of the call in the same electronic security system used to conceal Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine.

Several hours before CNN published the new details, Trump had openly asked Ukraine and China to investigate Biden during a press conference.