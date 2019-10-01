Trump Trade Adviser Calls Impeachment Inquiry An ‘Attempted Coup D’état’

Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro described House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as an “attempted coup d’état” on Tuesday.

Navarro, who serves as the White House’s Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, complained about the impeachment proceedings on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria Bartiromo.”

“Make no mistake about this, Maria, make no mistake about this: This is nothing less than an attempted coup d’état and end run around the ballot box,” the White House aide told Bartiromo.

Navarro compared Democrats to Soviet secret security chief Lavrentiy Beria.

Between China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and the House of Representatives, “I don’t know which one’s more dangerous right now in the next couple of months,” he said.

Watch Navarro below: