Walmart To Remove Violent Video Game Displays, Not Guns, From Its Stores

Getty Images/Hulton Archive
August 9, 2019 9:46 am
In the wake of one mass shooting and the threat of another in its stores this week, Walmart has made the courageous decision to remove violent video game displays — but not actual guns — from its stores.

“We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment,” Tara House, a Walmart spokeswoman, said in a statement obtained by USA Today.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

On Thursday, police arrested a man outfitted with weapons and over 100 rounds of ammunition who did not take any shots, but filmed people as they fled another Walmart in Missouri.

