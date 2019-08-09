Walmart To Remove Violent Video Game Displays, Not Guns, From Its Stores

In the wake of one mass shooting and the threat of another in its stores this week, Walmart has made the courageous decision to remove violent video game displays — but not actual guns — from its stores.

“We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment,” Tara House, a Walmart spokeswoman, said in a statement obtained by USA Today.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

On Thursday, police arrested a man outfitted with weapons and over 100 rounds of ammunition who did not take any shots, but filmed people as they fled another Walmart in Missouri.