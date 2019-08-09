Man Outfitted With Weapons And Body Armor Arrested In Missouri Walmart

A man in his 20s, outfitted with weapons, body armor, military-style fatigues and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, was arrested Thursday after causing a mass panic at a Walmart in Missouri.

According to local CNN affiliate KYTV, no shots were fired but the man was filming himself walking around the store with his phone.

A manager pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the store, and an off-duty firefighter detained the man until police arrived.

“All we know is the fact that he walked in here heavily armed with body armor on, in military fatigues and caused a great amount of panic inside the store. So he certainly had the capability the potential to harm people,” Springfield police lieutenant Mike Lucas told KYTV. “And then obviously what’s happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days — that’s on everybody’s mind.”

The shooting massacre in El Paso took place at a Walmart store.