Latest
4 hours ago
RNC Seizes On Supreme Court’s Order In Attempt To Toss Some Pennsylvania Ballots
4 hours ago
DOJ: Bannon Deserves 6 Months In Prison For Contempt
8 hours ago
What Republicans Will Do If They Win The House, In Their Own Words

Walker Admits Abortion Check Is His, But Insists He Doesn’t Know What It Was For

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks with the press at a rally in Norcross, Georgia on September 9, 2022. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
October 17, 2022 10:19 a.m.

A woman’s allegation that Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, the father of her child, paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 is a lie, the ex-NFL player insists. In fact, he doesn’t even know her!

…..Okay yes, he knows her. But that $700 check she’s provided with his signature on it is fake!

…..Okay yes, that’s a real check that he gave her. But he doesn’t know what it was for!

Walker made that last admission during a pre-taped interview on the “TODAY” show that aired on Monday.

“Yes, that’s my check,” he said when NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker pulled up a copy of the check after he argued that “it doesn’t matter if it’s my signature or not.”

However, “I have no idea what that [check] could be for,” Walker claimed.

The GOP nominee also insisted that the woman’s account was “still a lie” because “she’s the mother of my child” and therefore it would be normal for her to receive checks from him.

The woman who came forward told NBC News that the $700 check was the only time Walker gave her money before she had their baby in 2012 (the woman has alleged that the ex-NFL star had tried to pressure her into terminating that pregnancy too, though she refused).

That $700 check that Walker now admits to sending apparently didn’t come easily; the woman said last week that she had to repeatedly press him to pay for the abortion even though he was the one who had wanted her to get the procedure.

Walker’s campaign has been in a tailspin ever since the Daily Beast first reported on the abortion in early October.

The candidate, who had said before the report came out that he backs a total ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, has repeatedly denied paying for the woman’s abortion – though those denials have become increasingly narrow in the face of the woman’s overwhelming evidence (which has consisted of receipts from the abortion clinic and ATMs, a copy of the check, corroborating accounts from friends, and even a “get-well” card with Walker’s signature).

Walker previously claimed to have no idea who the woman was before it emerged that she was the mother of one of his children.

Several days later, the Republican Senate nominee admitted to ABC News that he knew the woman’s identity.

Walker has also softened his professed hardline stance on abortion restrictions amid the scandal, saying during a debate with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on Friday that he now supports rape/incest exceptions for anti-abortion laws.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: