Walker Admits Abortion Check Is His, But Insists He Doesn’t Know What It Was For

A woman’s allegation that Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, the father of her child, paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 is a lie, the ex-NFL player insists. In fact, he doesn’t even know her!

…..Okay yes, he knows her. But that $700 check she’s provided with his signature on it is fake!

…..Okay yes, that’s a real check that he gave her. But he doesn’t know what it was for!

Walker made that last admission during a pre-taped interview on the “TODAY” show that aired on Monday.

“Yes, that’s my check,” he said when NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker pulled up a copy of the check after he argued that “it doesn’t matter if it’s my signature or not.”

However, “I have no idea what that [check] could be for,” Walker claimed.

The GOP nominee also insisted that the woman’s account was “still a lie” because “she’s the mother of my child” and therefore it would be normal for her to receive checks from him.

The woman who came forward told NBC News that the $700 check was the only time Walker gave her money before she had their baby in 2012 (the woman has alleged that the ex-NFL star had tried to pressure her into terminating that pregnancy too, though she refused).

That $700 check that Walker now admits to sending apparently didn’t come easily; the woman said last week that she had to repeatedly press him to pay for the abortion even though he was the one who had wanted her to get the procedure.

Walker’s campaign has been in a tailspin ever since the Daily Beast first reported on the abortion in early October.

The candidate, who had said before the report came out that he backs a total ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, has repeatedly denied paying for the woman’s abortion – though those denials have become increasingly narrow in the face of the woman’s overwhelming evidence (which has consisted of receipts from the abortion clinic and ATMs, a copy of the check, corroborating accounts from friends, and even a “get-well” card with Walker’s signature).

Walker previously claimed to have no idea who the woman was before it emerged that she was the mother of one of his children.

Several days later, the Republican Senate nominee admitted to ABC News that he knew the woman’s identity.

Walker has also softened his professed hardline stance on abortion restrictions amid the scandal, saying during a debate with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on Friday that he now supports rape/incest exceptions for anti-abortion laws.