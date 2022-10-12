Walker’s Ex Says She Had To Repeatedly Push Him To Pay For Abortion He Wanted Her To Get

Georgia GOP Senate nominee and former NFL star Herschel Walker allegedly wanted his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 – but he was apparently less eager to pony up to pay the bill.

The ex-girlfriend, who came forward to the Daily Beast last week about Walker paying for an abortion, told the Washington Post in a new report that she kept having to push the ex-NFL player to send cash for the abortion, which she alleges he asked her to get because it was “not a good time” for him to have a child.

The woman was unemployed and had less than $600 in her bank account at the time, a claim backed up by an ATM receipt obtained by the Post.

“When I talked to him, I said, ‘You need to send – I can’t afford to pay for this,” the woman told the Post.

The woman also said she told Walker, “We did this, too. Both of us did this. We both know how babies are made.”

Walker eventually sent her a $700 check about a week after the procedure, the woman said, along with the signed “get well” card that was reported by the Daily Beast. The woman provided the Post with a receipt from the Atlanta Women’s Medical Center for the abortion and a pamphlet containing “Post-operative Instructions.”

The woman also repeated the account she gave the New York Times last week of Walker trying to pressure her into getting a second abortion in 2011 for the same reason he allegedly pushed her to get the first one: It was “not a good time” for him to have a baby.

However, she refused to get the procedure again and gave birth to their now-10-year-old son.

Walker has very little in-person contact with their child, the mother reportedly said.

That son was one of three kids that Walker didn’t publicly acknowledge until the Daily Beast reported on them in June.

Walker’s campaign has been in crisis mode ever since the woman spoke out about the abortion last week, and the candidate — who says he opposes abortion in all cases – himself has been all over the place with his denials.

In an ABC News interview that aired on Tuesday, Walker finally admitted he knew the woman who had come forward after previously insisting that he didn’t. However, he still denies the abortion.

Republicans, seeing Walker’s race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as one of their last hopes to take back the Senate, have stuck by Walker despite their crusade against abortion rights.