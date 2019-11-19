Latest
19 mins ago
READ: Morrison Says ‘Fears Have Been Realized’ After Trump-Zelensky Call Disclosure
45 mins ago
House Aiming For McGahn Testimony As Part Of Impeachment Proceedings
1 hour ago
No, Vindman Didn’t Violate The Chain Of Command—He Followed WH Lawyer’s Orders

READ: Volker Mounts Self-Defense In Opening Statement

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Former State Department special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker makes a opening statement before testifying with former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Af... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Former State Department special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker makes a opening statement before testifying with former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Tim Morrison to the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals and the unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukrainians, not Russians, were behind the 2016 computer hacking of the Democratic National Committee. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 19, 2019 4:18 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker made some alterations to his story in his opening statement Tuesday, trying to get his account more on board with the other testimonies lawmakers have now heard.

He said that he found the investigations that Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland raised during the July 10 meeting with former National Security Advisor John Bolton “inappropriate” — whereas previously, he denied that such investigations were ever raised at all.

Volker, one of the “three amigos” — along with Sondland and Energy Secretary Rick Perry — also tried to distance himself from the unofficial backchannel the three of them helmed, saying that his role was strictly in the “official channel.”

He added that he “cringes” when he hears the term, and said that he was never aware of any “designation” putting the three of them in charge of Ukraine policy.

Read his opening remarks here:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: