Behold, The McConnell Twitter Suspension War Has Reached A Ceasefire

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
August 9, 2019 3:38 pm
Two days after it suspended Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) reelection campaign account for posting a video of a protester cursing the senator’s “raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck,” Twitter announced Friday that it had lifted the “Team Mitch” account’s suspension.

Twitter cited how McConnell’s team “confirming their intent to highlight the threats for public discussion” played into their decision to lift the suspension. The video will now be viewable, but with a “sensitive media interstitial.”

Minutes after Twitter announced the end of Team Mitch’s suspension, both the campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee — who said Thursday that it would stop spending on Twitter ads to protest against the suspension — celebrated the #FreeMitch victory with GIFs.

 

