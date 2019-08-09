Behold, The McConnell Twitter Suspension War Has Reached A Ceasefire

Two days after it suspended Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) reelection campaign account for posting a video of a protester cursing the senator’s “raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck,” Twitter announced Friday that it had lifted the “Team Mitch” account’s suspension.

The video contained a violent threat directed at Leader McConnell, a clear violation of the Twitter Rules.https://t.co/lQ8wWGtrGs — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 9, 2019

Twitter cited how McConnell’s team “confirming their intent to highlight the threats for public discussion” played into their decision to lift the suspension. The video will now be viewable, but with a “sensitive media interstitial.”

Going forward, the video will be visible on the service with a sensitive media interstitial and only in cases where the Tweet content does not otherwise violate the Twitter Rules. https://t.co/Cuvh305ERA — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 9, 2019

Minutes after Twitter announced the end of Team Mitch’s suspension, both the campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee — who said Thursday that it would stop spending on Twitter ads to protest against the suspension — celebrated the #FreeMitch victory with GIFs.