Latest
Schaben, Allen J. –– – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations Team members on a raid in Los Angeles. ICE is doing its biggest ever fugitive operation, where agents pick up people who have already been deported or are criminal aliens . Photos taken Sept. 27, 2007 in Santa Ana. More than 1,300 illegal immigrants were arrested during the operation. 530 of the arrestees were taken from the streets.
1 hour ago
ICE Carries Out Largest Raid In A Decade In Mississippi As Trump Visits El Paso
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) poses for photographs with Judge Brett Kavanaugh before a meeting at the U.S. Capitol July 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.
2 hours ago
READ: House Sues To Enforce McGahn Subpoena For Testimony
3 hours ago
Why Is Trump Going After OH Officials Who Said Nice Things About His Visit?
news 2020 Elections

Twitter Locks Out McConnell’s Campaign For Posting Video Of Critic Cursing Him Out

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
August 7, 2019 6:25 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Twitter suspended Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) reelection campaign on Wednesday after the “Team Mitch” account posted a video of a protester cursing the senator’s “raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck.”

“This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell,” Kevin Golden, McConnell’s campaign manager, told the Courier Journal. “This is a problem with the speech police in America today.”

It was a video of a protest outside McConnell’s home on Monday night, during which local Black Lives Matter leader Chanelle Helm said that the GOP leader “should have broken his little raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck” instead of fracturing his shoulder.

Also in the video, Helm responded “just stab the motherfucker in the heart” when a fellow protester mentioned a McConnell voodoo doll.

The campaign’s tweet appears to have been deleted, but its account is still currently suspended.

For her part, Helm stands by remarks.

“McConnell doesn’t care about people who actually do break their necks, who need insulin, who need any type of medication, because they want to stop and prevent health care for all,” she told the Courier Journal on Tuesday.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: