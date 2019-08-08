NRSC Yanks Ads From Twitter After It Suspends McConnell Campaign Account

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said on Thursday that it would stop spending on Twitter ads in retaliation to the social media giant’s suspension of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) campaign account.

NRSC spokesperson Jesse Hunt said the fundraising organization “will not tolerate” Twitter’s “hostile actions” toward McConnell’s campaign.

“The NRSC will suspend all spending with Twitter until further notice,” he said in a statement to TPM. “We will not spend our resources on a platform that silences conservatives.”

The NRSC has spent relatively little on Twitter ads so far in the 2020 election cycle.

Twitter suspended the “Team Mitch” account on Wednesday after it posted a video of a protester saying McConnell, who recently fractured his shoulder, “should have broken his little raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck” instead.

Conservatives, including President Donald Trump, have been complaining about Twitter’s so-called “anti-conservative bias” for a while now, particularly after the social media platform began cracking down on users who violate its rules on hate speech.

The White House held a social media summit in July (to which neither Facebook nor Twitter were invited) that amounted to an hour of Trump rambling about supposed news media bias and antifa in front of an audience of right-wing (and even far-right) figures.

Now the White House is reportedly working on an executive order on the subject, though the details are still unknown.