Latest
on April 16, 2013 in Washington, DC.
1 min ago
Pelosi Defends Biden: He Just Meant That He’s ‘Worked Across The Aisle’
3 mins ago
NRATV Takes Itself Hostage In Skirmish With NRA
speaks onstage during the 2018 New York Times Dealbook on November 1, 2018 in New York City.
2 hours ago
NYT Publisher Takes To WSJ To Tear Into Trump’s Treason Accusation
news

Tucker Carlson Thinks Booker Is Proof That White Supremacy Is NBD

By
June 20, 2019 11:59 am

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had a gotcha for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Wednesday night: How can white supremacy be such a problem if a black man like Booker got elected, huh?

“We as a nation have not yet truly acknowledged and grappled with racism and white supremacy has tainted this country’s founding and continues to persist in those deep racial disparities and inequalities today,” Booker said Wednesday during a House hearing on a reparations bill.

After playing the clip, Carlson said that “in a sane country,” the whole room would’ve “burst out laughing.”

“If white supremacy were a huge problem in America, how did Cory Booker become a senator?” Carlson pondered. “And yet somehow he did. America has given Cory Booker amazing opportunities precisely because it’s not the hateful place he pretends it is.”

The FBI has that white nationalism is in fact on the rise.

Watch below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: