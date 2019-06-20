Tucker Carlson Thinks Booker Is Proof That White Supremacy Is NBD

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had a gotcha for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Wednesday night: How can white supremacy be such a problem if a black man like Booker got elected, huh?

“We as a nation have not yet truly acknowledged and grappled with racism and white supremacy has tainted this country’s founding and continues to persist in those deep racial disparities and inequalities today,” Booker said Wednesday during a House hearing on a reparations bill.

After playing the clip, Carlson said that “in a sane country,” the whole room would’ve “burst out laughing.”

“If white supremacy were a huge problem in America, how did Cory Booker become a senator?” Carlson pondered. “And yet somehow he did. America has given Cory Booker amazing opportunities precisely because it’s not the hateful place he pretends it is.”

The FBI has that white nationalism is in fact on the rise.

Watch below: