Tucker Carlson Has Reportedly Been Telling Trump Not To Go To War With Iran

On Tuesday, CNN reporter Jim Acosta accused Fox News host Tucker Carlson of getting his script from the White House. But apparently it goes both ways.

According to a Tuesday report by the Daily Beast, Carlson’s been privately advising President Donald Trump to avoid going to war with Iran.

An unnamed administration official also told the Daily Beast that during Trump’s conversations with Carlson, the Fox host attacks the “hawkish members” of the President’s administration.

One of Trump’s promises during his 2016 campaign was to stop sending American troops abroad to intervene in foreign conflicts, and he claimed he was always against the Iraq War (which isn’t true).

But his stance on Iran has been all over the place.

On Monday, Trump told Time Magazine that he wouldn’t go to war to protect oil supplies, and he brushed off Iran’s alleged attacks against the oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman as “very minor.” However, he did say he’d “certainly” go to war over nuclear weapons.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to clean up the President’s comments a few hours later, insisting to reporters that Trump “does not want war” with Iran.