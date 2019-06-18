Pompeo Says Trump Doesn’t Want War With Iran Even Though Trump Just Said He Would

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated to reporters on Tuesday a stance he’s maintained for weeks: President Trump doesn’t want to go to war with Iran.

The remarks comes just hours after Time Magazine published an interview with President Trump, in which he declared he would “certainly” go to war with Iran “over nuclear weapons.”

“We are there to deter aggression. President Trump does not want war,” Pompeo told reporters from Florida on Tuesday after a meeting with U.S. Central Command in which he said he worked to make sure the U.S. has a “coordinated” response if Iran “makes a bad decision.”