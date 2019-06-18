Latest
Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan gestures while speakings to members of the media aboard a military plane prior to his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Shanahan spoke about the US-Mexico border after visiting the El Paso, Texas area. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, pool)
Pompeo Says Trump Doesn’t Want War With Iran Even Though Trump Just Said He Would

June 18, 2019 1:26 pm

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated to reporters on Tuesday a stance he’s maintained for weeks: President Trump doesn’t want to go to war with Iran.

The remarks comes just hours after Time Magazine published an interview with President Trump, in which he declared he would “certainly” go to war with Iran “over nuclear weapons.”

“We are there to deter aggression. President Trump does not want war,” Pompeo told reporters from Florida on Tuesday after a meeting with U.S. Central Command in which he said he worked to make sure the U.S. has a “coordinated” response if Iran “makes a bad decision.”

