Latest
4 hours ago
MTG Claims No One Told Her She Was Ousted From House Freedom Caucus
6 hours ago
Iowa Republicans Ram Through Six-Week Abortion Ban In One-Day Special Session
22 hours ago
The Wild Story Of Gal Luft, James Comer’s ‘Missing,’ Now-Indicted Hunter Biden Witness

Tuberville Claimed White Nationalists Aren’t Racists Enough Times That GOPers Had To Say Something

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 10: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks to reporters in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol July 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tuberville was asked about his decision to block hundreds of promo... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 10: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks to reporters in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol July 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tuberville was asked about his decision to block hundreds of promotions for high-ranking generals and officials in the U.S. military due to his opposition to a Pentagon policy ensuring abortion access for service members. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 12, 2023 12:40 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) received bipartisan condemnation and staunch criticism on Tuesday after refusing to denounce white supremacism as a racist ideology earlier this week. Now he’s reversing course. 

During a CNN interview with newly-minted anchor Kaitlan Collins, Tuberville was asked whether he believes white nationalists should be able to serve in the U.S. military — a question rooted in comments the senator made earlier this year downplaying the racist ideology. In response, the Alabama Republican repeatedly insisted that white nationalism is not a form of racism and that stating otherwise is simply “some people’s opinion.” 

His comments sparked outrage in the halls of the Senate, forcing his Republican colleagues to publicly argue that white nationalists don’t belong in the military.

“White supremacy is simply unacceptable in the military and in our whole country,” Senate Minority Leader Mith McConnell (R-KY) said, referring to Tuberville’s remarks.  

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) added there’s no room for white nationalists in the GOP or the military.  

“I just think there isn’t any place for it. We are a country obviously that has built around a set of principles, that’s welcoming,” Thune said.  

But the South Dakota senator avoided commenting on Tuberville’s argument that white nationalists aren’t necessarily racist.  

“That’s not for me to decide,” he said.  

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) also chimed in, saying, “ethnic nationalism is un-American and I think it would be problematic in the military.” 

“My definition of a white nationalist is someone that believes that America belongs to white people. That’s not American, that’s un-American, and that would be a problem in the military,” he added.  

The other Republican from Alabama, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), also called out Tuberville without naming her colleague explicitly, telling a Huffpost reporter, “White supremacy and racism have absolutely no place in our country. Period. The end.”

As the criticism mounted and the senator got hounded by reporters asking him to justify his comments, Tuberville seemed to backtrack, finally acknowledging that “white nationalists are racists.” 

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: