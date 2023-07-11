Latest
2 hours ago
The Wild Story Of Gal Luft, James Comer’s ‘Missing,’ Now-Indicted Hunter Biden Witness
3 hours ago
White House Gives Special Recognition To Republicans Touting Infrastructure Fixes From Bill They Voted Against
4 hours ago
Senate Democrats Call Out Kacsmaryk, O’Connor In Missive Against Judge Shopping
5 hours ago
Michigan Still Allows Emergency Takeovers of Local Governments. Is It Finally Time To Reconsider This Drastic Measure?

Tommy ‘110-Percent-Against-Racism’ Tuberville Still Doesn’t Think White Nationalists Are Racist

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks at a press conference on student loans at the U.S. Capitol on June 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Senator spoke on legislation that would curb the ... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks at a press conference on student loans at the U.S. Capitol on June 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Senator spoke on legislation that would curb the increasing cost of higher education and would attempt to lower the amount of debt students take on. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 11, 2023 11:25 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) on Monday refused to walk back statements he recently made defining white nationalists as nothing more than your average patriotic “Americans.” 

During an interview on CNN, the senator repeatedly insisted that white nationalism is not a form of racism, telling newly-minted anchor Kaitlan Collins that stating otherwise is simply “some people’s opinion.” 

On the first episode of her new primetime show, Collins pressed Tuberville on whether he believes white nationalists should be able to serve in the U.S. military, harkening back to comments he made this spring downplaying the racist ideology.

“If people think that a white nationalist is racist, I agree with that,” Tuberville said.

“A white nationalist is someone who believes that the white race is superior to other races,” Collins replied.

“Well that’s some people’s opinion,” Tuberville pushed back.

“It’s not an opinion,” she interjected. “What’s your opinion?”

“My opinion of a white nationalist — if somebody wants to call them a white nationalist — to me, is an American. It’s an American,” he said. “Now, if that white nationalist is a racist, I’m totally against anything that they want to do, because I am 110% against racism.”

He then went on a long rant about how “identity politics” is ruining the country and “Democrats ought to be ashamed” of it.

Collins, once again, pushed back saying her question wasn’t about identity politics.

“It is identity politics,” he argued. He then added, “If you’re going to do away with most white people in this country out of the military, we got huge problems.”

Collins tried to explain that people aren’t advocating for booting “people who are white” from the military, but simply questioning whether avowed white nationalists should be allowed to serve.

Tuberville then responded that they were simply people with “different beliefs.”

“Now, if racism is one of those beliefs, I’m totally against it,” he added. “I am totally against racism.”

Collins once again stated that a white nationalist is racist.

“Well, that’s your opinion. That’s your opinion,” Tuberville said. “If it’s racism, I’m totally against it.”

This isn’t the first time the Alabama Republican made similar comments. In fact, Collins’ question was a follow up to a disturbing comment the senator made in May to a public radio station in Birmingham.

During the radio interview, Tuberville was asked whether white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military.

“They call them that. I call them Americans,” Tuberville responded.

His comments quickly received staunch criticism and condemnation, which led him to tell reporters that his comments had been misconstrued.

But when given a second chance by Collins to elaborate, Tuberville still insisted there is a difference between a white nationalist and a racist.  

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: